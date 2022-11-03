Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sega and Sports Interactive have announced that Football Manager 2023 will not debut on PS5 next week as originally planned. As noted in the press release, we were told that the “complexity” surrounding the submission and approval process caused the game to require delays while some kinks and issues were resolved.

With FM23 debuting on every platform you can imagine next week, it should be known that all other releases are still scheduled to debut on November 8th.

“We’re appalled by this result, and we’ve been working tirelessly with our partners for weeks to try and resolve this issue,” said Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobsen. “Making the decision to postpone was especially difficult because it involved stopping a great game for which so many talented people within SI have worked so hard. We will continue to do everything we can to get this game to PS5 as soon as possible. player’s hands.

Those who pre-ordered FM23 on PS5 through the PlayStation Store will have their pre-orders cancelled and will receive a full automatic refund soon. As for when the PS5 version will arrive, we’ve been told the update will be available “as soon as possible.”