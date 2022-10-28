BeFootball, a technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing immersive products related to the football industry, unveiled today at Madrid SuperPlayer, a VR football game offering “the most realistic physics ever created”. Owned by football stars such as Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio and Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa, the company said SuperPlayer is based on a combination of gaming, virtual reality and football, and hopes to lead the industry in creating meta the process of the universe. CEO Iker Zusti said:

“BeFootball was born to revolutionize the football industry through virtual reality, and SuperPlayer is our first big bet: we’re developing the world‘s first immersive football metaverse.

SuperPlayer is now available for free via Meta Quest 2 and features three game modes that take place in a recreated real football field in virtual reality: Goalkeeper (become a goalkeeper), Headbutt (a mode to be a striker), and Rhythm, in which players Hand and head shots must be stopped within a limited time to match the rhythm of the music.

You can watch the gameplay trailer below.