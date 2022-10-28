Home Technology Football Metaverse Started With Super Players, Now Available In Meta Missions – SuperPlayer – Gamereactor
Technology

Football Metaverse Started With Super Players, Now Available In Meta Missions – SuperPlayer – Gamereactor

by admin
Football Metaverse Started With Super Players, Now Available In Meta Missions – SuperPlayer – Gamereactor

BeFootball, a technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing immersive products related to the football industry, unveiled today at Madrid SuperPlayer, a VR football game offering “the most realistic physics ever created”. Owned by football stars such as Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio and Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa, the company said SuperPlayer is based on a combination of gaming, virtual reality and football, and hopes to lead the industry in creating meta the process of the universe. CEO Iker Zusti said:

“BeFootball was born to revolutionize the football industry through virtual reality, and SuperPlayer is our first big bet: we’re developing the world‘s first immersive football metaverse.

SuperPlayer is now available for free via Meta Quest 2 and features three game modes that take place in a recreated real football field in virtual reality: Goalkeeper (become a goalkeeper), Headbutt (a mode to be a striker), and Rhythm, in which players Hand and head shots must be stopped within a limited time to match the rhythm of the music.

You can watch the gameplay trailer below.

See also  Galaxy Z Fold4 | Should I buy a Z Flip4 folding machine? Buying advice and seven questions to answer!

You may also like

The live: Elon Musk concludes the acquisition of...

Suspected cancellation of RTX 4080 12 GB performance...

Musk became the sole owner of Twitter. His...

SilverStone FARA 512Z case out of the box...

Musk became the sole owner of Twitter. His...

Cdp Venture Capital launches the Extend biopharmaceutical pole

TikTok’s (alleged) plan to spy on Western citizens

NASA’s new space cooling technology can help electric...

Elon Musk and Twitter: poisons, accusations and secret...

He is disappointed that Google mobile phones still...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy