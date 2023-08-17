Football on TV, now it’s more expensive but saving is possible: here is the guide to the offers

Listen to the audio version of the article

New football championship – from August 19 – old dilemma for fans: how can we follow all the matches that interest us while avoiding bloodletting? This year, the risk of bloodletting has also increased, because Dazn has increased some tariffs. In fact, it doubled the costs in one year on equal terms. However, it is possible to save, with a few precautions.

We remind you that paying is the only (legal) way to see the matches, even this year. Dazn will broadcast the ten daily matches, in streaming. Exclusively seven. The other three will also be on Sky. As it was last year.

The net

Costs increase for those who want to make flexible subscriptions (such as Netflix); to save you must above all commit to the whole year. In fact, Dazn has largely exited the phase of capturing new customers (with agile and discounted rates). The positive aspect of the maturity reached is that the inefficiencies have been greatly reduced, but we would not like to have spoken too soon: let’s see what the new championship has in store for us. For their part, users will do well to have the best connection available in their area to being able to watch football on the internet. Let’s take into account that ultra-broadband now costs less than 30 euros a month. Let’s also consider the need to have a good Wi-Fi signal at home or, alternatively, connect the TV with cable. Those with a poor network can still add the Zona Dazn channel, to watch on Sky (via satellite or digital terrestrial) a selection of events, including the 7 Serie A TIM matches, but has to pay an extra 7.5 euros a month. Then to complete the match package, he would also have to take Sky on satellite, for a cost that is double that of streaming. Not having a good internet connection costs money; and it is a pity that still in Italy it is not a universal right.

Dazn tariffs

More in detail, on Dazn it is possible to see all the matches of Serie A, Serie B, the Europa League and some matches of the Conference League, as well as other non-football sporting events. The standard plan allows you to watch sports events on two registered devices at the same time, as long as they are both connected to the same home internet network. We can register up to six devices on the Dazn app. If we are outside the home network, for example while traveling, we can only see the games if no other device is viewing them at the same time. In short, you cannot share the connection with this plan among several people on different networks. To save money, if we have no doubts, we can make the annual plan with advance payment in a single solution: it costs 299 euros, equal to 24.99 euros per month. There is a saving of 16 euros per month compared to the monthly plan, or 192 euros per year. There is also an annual installment plan, with a minimum commitment of 12 months: you pay month by month in 12 installments of 30 99 euros per month. It can only be activated with a credit/debit card or PayPal, not through the Apple or Google digital stores. The old basic plan is expensive, with the flexibility of being able to cancel with 30 days notice: 40.99 euros per month. The Plus plan allows you to watch events on two registered devices at the same time, even in different locations. It is typically chosen by those who want to share the cost of the season ticket with friends and relatives, but Dazn specifies that the plan is designed to be shared only between people in the same household (who are often far away at the time of the games). “Both plans, STANDARD and PLUS, are intended for people who live together in a household. Only subscribers to the plan and their residents can use the DAZN service through the same account. The DAZN access credentials are personal and cannot be shared, the subscriber can use them to allow the cohabitant to access the platform”. With the Plus, all the more reason it is better to pay in advance for an entire year. Thus it costs 449 euros per year, equal to 37.42 euros per month. With savings of over 18 euros per month compared to the monthly plan, equal to 222 euros per year. The annual installment plan, with a minimum commitment of 12 months, is from 45.99 euros per month. The monthly plan with the possibility of cancellation (30 days notice) is very expensive and generally not recommended: 55.99 euros per month.

Sky

Some prefer the quality of satellite to that – often more unstable – of streaming (especially if Wi-Fi is involved). Sky offers two packages, Sky Calcio and Sky Sport (here including the basic Sky package, with all TV series and shows, therefore an equal comparison with the Dazn offer is not possible). Sky Sport is the flagship offer, it includes all the European cups as well as NBA, MotoGP and Formula 1. It costs 30.99 euros per month for 18 months. Sky Calcio allows you to see 3 matches out of 10 for each day of Serie A, the match on Saturday at 20.45, that on Sunday at 12.30 and that on Monday at 20.45, all Serie BKT matches, including playoffs and playouts, and some of the European championships, but not the cups. It is now in promotion at 14.90 euros per month and has an 18-month commitment. It is a package designed for those who are not interested in all football.

Now

Sky has also had a streaming platform, Now, for some time to evaluate to save a little: the sports pass, which includes Formula 1 and MotoGP, UEFA Champions League and Serie B, Rugby, Tennis, Basketball, etc., costs 9.99 euros per month for 12 months of commitment, otherwise 9.99 euros for one month and 14.99 euros for the following months.Amazon Prime VideoAmazon costs little, 49.99 euros per year, and includes all Prime services. Football fans who aren’t interested in regular Prime services should consider it if they want to watch all 16 Champions League matches.