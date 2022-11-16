When I ask my children how school was, they answer me with a number. A vote. So I discovered that the grades are no longer what they used to be, now they have decimals, like 5.82 or 6.43, with which the kids then make arithmetic averages to guess the final score. If they haven’t had any questions, they tell me nothing happened.

Management of reprimands in a team by Riccardo Luna

20 Maggio 2022



As if the school were all there, in questions or tests. As if they were participating in a championship, an elimination race. I insist, I ask them: what did you learn today? Was there definitely an unforgettable lesson that you were passionate about? In this the electronic register, with which we parents become aware of their votes in real time, sometimes before our children know them, does not help. Or rather, it reinforces the feeling that school is all about it, just hurdles to overcome. Life is already like this, and so are social networks for example, which measure us every moment based on the number of followers, the likes on a post or the views of a video. We are numbers, in our digital life, those numbers indicate our success and this is not good for us.

Teaching happiness by Riccardo Luna

31 Maggio 2022



But school is and should be much more. A place to fall in love with studying, to understand that only knowledge will make us free and better. And then of course the school is also a place to be evaluated. In recent days, however, stories of schools without grades have emerged: they are not schools that have revived the ominous political 6 of 68 but where the teachers try to accompany the growth of the children and instead of 3 they write them an articulated judgment, to help them reassemble. Instead, I have the impression that reducing everything to checks and grades is the self-defense of a teaching body that fears it will no longer be able to excite young people: rather than fail, they perch on the chair. I would like to ask my children: how was school? And hearing me say: dad, there was a wonderful lesson.