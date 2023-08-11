For Android 14: Google makes Chrome browsers better

Google makes the Chrome browser better on Android 14. (Image source: GIGA)

With Android 14, Google wants to make browsing through Chrome more pleasant. Scrolling should become much smoother, as has been the case with iOS for some time. Google Chrome is only the first app to declare war on jerky images. More are to follow.

Android 14: Smoother Chrome scrolling is coming

Compared to iOS, Chrome on Android performs worse when it comes to smooth scrolling – although Chrome and Android both come from Google. The group no longer wants to put up with that. With Android 14, scrolling should finally be comparable to that of iOS.

A new API in Android 14 allows Chrome and other apps in the future to Touch data much more accurate than before to process. This significantly reduces visible jerking when scrolling. According to Google, this change is “the result of an intensive investigation and technical revision” (Source: Chromium Blog).

According to the developers that was the problem so farHow Chrome for Android processed input. While many apps on Android phones with higher refresh rates could switch to a different, buffered method of handling input, Chrome apparently couldn’t do that “due to historical reasons” and the need for web compatibility. The result: displays with high refresh rates tend to have uneven scrolling.

On phones like the Google Pixel Fold, Android 14 will be found first:

Chrome: Google relies on nanosecond API

Google’s solution now is to use the new nanosecond API to capture touch data at much shorter intervals. The result is pretty impressive according to Google. A significantly more accurate prediction of movements and a much smoother navigation is now possible. After the introduction on Chrome for Android, the nanosecond API will also be made available to other app developers.

