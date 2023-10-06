For biological analysis, a chip is now enough

When Matteo Agostini he answers the phone, his son’s cries enter the receiver.

Agostini is at home with his family, he is a researcher turned startupper who seeks the right balance between private life and work. Soon he will become a father for the second time.

“Every time we cashed in on an investment, my wife got pregnant,” he says in a cheerful tone. The boy, 35 years old, has more than one reason to smile. Last July his company, Inta Systemshas closed a second round of investments after the first, of 350 thousand euros, in April 2021.

Agostini founded Inta System in 2020, now he is in charge of 16 people and takes on the role of CEO. “We are a spin-off of the Scuola Normale Superiore and the CNR of Pisa – he tells us – We invented a chip that is capable of carrying out biological analyses: it can find viruses, bacteria and DNA quickly and at low cost. The chip is found in a disposable cartridge costing just 30/40 euros which can be analyzed by a reader anywhere.”

The prototype developed by Inta Systems is capable, for example, of measure the levels of bacteria in the water of a water supplyor to diagnose brain trauma starting from a drop of bloodto avoid any unnecessary and expensive CT scans.

“We focus on simplicity of use – says Agostini – our system can be used by anyone, even without biological skills, with a training time of less than 20 minutes”.

The technology used by Inta Systems is borrowed, think, from sensors that are usually used in telecommunicationsfor smartphone Bluetooth for example.

“For our analyses, we exploit the vibration of acoustic waves which changes frequency when the antibodies we attach to the surface of the sensors ‘collide’ with the molecules we intend to measure”.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

