From next year, January 2024, in Milan it will be possible to drive with a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour: it is an important turning point and destined to change our lives.

Milano it is not the first Italian city to introduce this measure: the pioneers were Cesena, Olbia, and some areas of Reggio Emilia, Vicenza, Verona and Florence. But Milan will be the first large Italian city to do so, thus following London, Paris and Berlin, where 30 km/h zones are widespread. This is a bold and sensible decision, if implemented well. Reducing the speed limit has 3 important effects: less consumption of fuel, which with prices that run is not trivial; less emissions pollutants and therefore more breathable air; And fewer accidents road. A sensible, yet unpopular measure. And not just because many motorists like to race.

When last June I asked the mayor of Milan if he didn’t consider it appropriate, he replied that it was right but premature. Now here we are. The turning point in Milan is so important that Rome and Naples and all the others will probably follow. We are moving towards a new city mobility, more suitable for pedestrians and cyclists and in which it will be need to improve public transport services even with tools that make them free at least for certain categories, such as students and creating the so-called green waves of traffic lights.

This is also the ecological transition we want, the one that suits everyone. While governments flounder, fearing losing support, cities confirm themselves as the laboratories of the new world.