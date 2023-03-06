Home Technology For hundreds of years the Vatican has classified this rodent as a fish
Technology

For hundreds of years the Vatican has classified this rodent as a fish

by admin
For hundreds of years the Vatican has classified this rodent as a fish

While in California bees are considered as fish, in the Vatican state the capybaras, giant rodents, have been regarded for hundreds of years in the same way. For what reason? Today we explain it to you!

It’s hard to be wrong: these are the largest rodents in the world and are native to South America, but they are excellent swimmers and love to relax in the water (in Japan, their level of enjoyment in the water is even a unit of measure). Can hold your breath for about five minutes and they have webbed feet that help them hunt aquatic creatures.

The Vatican, therefore, has classified them as fish so that can be consumed by Christians during Lent. In particular, during the Middle Ages, it was not allowed to eat the meat of certain animals during this period. So, after the colonization of the Americas by European settlers, Venezuelan clergymen asked the Vatican if this new creature — with its webbed feet and fish-like flavor — could be classified as such.

The answer, as you can imagine, was positive and the papal state accepted their request in 1784 and the rodent was given the status of fish. “Thus, other animals that spent their time in water qualified as aquatic and could be eaten during Lent“, explains environmental historian Dolly Jørgensen. Not only capybaras: beavers are also considered as such.

See also  For iOS 16.2 Beta users, Apple released the second quick security response update | XFastest News

You may also like

Italian SMEs to the test of sustainability

Washington Justice Announces Its 2023 Overwatch League Team...

40 years of the mobile phone

Citrix Ready certification for corporate Praim products

Kaspersky warns of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fantasy game scam

Rockstar never thought GTA Online would be such...

Russian hackers take the site of the CSM...

Daughter of Huawei founder to take over leadership

Here are the brackets for the Call of...

Russian hackers take the Ministry of Labor website...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy