While in California bees are considered as fish, in the Vatican state the capybaras, giant rodents, have been regarded for hundreds of years in the same way. For what reason? Today we explain it to you!

It’s hard to be wrong: these are the largest rodents in the world and are native to South America, but they are excellent swimmers and love to relax in the water (in Japan, their level of enjoyment in the water is even a unit of measure). Can hold your breath for about five minutes and they have webbed feet that help them hunt aquatic creatures.

The Vatican, therefore, has classified them as fish so that can be consumed by Christians during Lent. In particular, during the Middle Ages, it was not allowed to eat the meat of certain animals during this period. So, after the colonization of the Americas by European settlers, Venezuelan clergymen asked the Vatican if this new creature — with its webbed feet and fish-like flavor — could be classified as such.

The answer, as you can imagine, was positive and the papal state accepted their request in 1784 and the rodent was given the status of fish. “Thus, other animals that spent their time in water qualified as aquatic and could be eaten during Lent“, explains environmental historian Dolly Jørgensen. Not only capybaras: beavers are also considered as such.