For MEGA International the Sustainable IT brand from Agence LUCIE

The leading French company in SaaS software for Enterprise Architecture has received the Sustainable IT Label – Level 1 from Agence LUCIE as evidence of its commitment to a more virtuous, inclusive and ethical technology

Published on 06 Sep 2023

Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA International

MEGA Internationala French software company founded by Lucio de Risi in 1991 in Paris and known for modeling tools, in the domain of Enterprise Architecture and Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance, recently achieved the label Sustainable IT – Level 1 from Agence LUCIE, a French agency that rewards an organization’s commitment to social responsibility according to the guidelines of the ISO 26000 standard. An award that attests to MEGA International’s responsible approach in the field of Information and Communication Technologies.

What does the Sustainable IT Label mean for MEGA International

In particular, the Sustainable IT Label is a label based on criteria defined by the Sustainable IT Institute in collaboration with the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, ADEME and the WWF which take into consideration three key dimensions on which digital must have a positive impact, namely to say environment, society and ethicsfocusing on aspects such as reducing energy consumption, digital accessibility and protecting personal data.

MEGA International passed a rigorous external audit conducted by Baker Tilly, which assessed its strategy and governance, sustainable IT support, digital services lifecycle, extent of sustainable IT approach and products and services offered. Now the company is now committed to following a targeted action plan for two years with the aim of further improving IT sustainability.

Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA International, said “At a time when issues relating to the development of a CSR approach are at the heart of our action at MEGA International, we are proud to have reached a milestone by obtaining the Sustainable IT Label. Committed to the long term and guided by the principle of continuous improvement, we intend to continue our efforts and implement our approach to reach the next level of the brand.”

