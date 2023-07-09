for now there is the foreign price

The most attentive among you will surely remember the announcement of Xiaomi Pad 6 in China, which took place together with that of several other products. Well, now the time has come to refer to Italy, since Xiaomi Pad 6 is coming to our country.

On the other hand, the device has already appeared on the official Italian portal of Xiaomi (don’t worry, the price that appears when looking for the tablet on Google is a placeholder: the costs for our country will be communicated later, as already explained by the brand on the social channels ). Of course, for the moment there is still no precise date regarding the launch in Italy, but we know that the product will arrive “very soon”.

Net of this, we already know the data sheet of Xiaomi Pad 6, which includes an 11-inch LCD display with 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 6/8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, a 13MP ( f/2.2, PDAF), an 8MP (f/2.2) front camera and an 8,840 mAh battery with 33W charging support. There is no shortage of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, while the colors available are Gravity Grey, Gold and Mist Blue. The operating system? Android 13 with MIUI 14 customization for Pad.

For the rest, it might interest you for now to take a look at the foreign prices of the device, indicated by sources such as GSMArena. Indeed, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is generally arriving in Europe and the costs referred to in this context are equal to 399 euros for the 6/128GB model, as well as 429 euros for the 8/128GB variant and 449 euros for the 8/256GB one. In any case, we advise you to wait for further communications relating to Italy.