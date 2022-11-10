ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Notebook

▲ ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

ASUS launches ZenBook Pro 16X OLED mobile computer for professional media creators, equipped with a 16-inch 16:10 4K OLED HDR narrow bezel touch screen, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 0.2ms ultra-fast response time and 500 nits peak brightness, using Intel Core i9-12900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics core, specially added ASUS Dial graphics knob, support Adobe applications to provide precise control of creation parameters, the so-called good work, must first sharpen its tools, ZenBook Pro 16X OLED notebook It can greatly improve your productivity.

▲ Classic concentric circle hairline treatment

ASUS ZenBook Pro 6X OLED body adopts CNC metal integrated process, using aerospace-grade 6000 series aluminum alloy material, the technology black color will appear blue under the light source, the A side maintains the classic concentric circle hairline design of the ZenBook series, the machine The edge of the body is treated with diamond cutting, which looks more noble and fashionable under the light.

▲ 17.8mm thickness and 2.4kg weight

The thickness and weight of the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED are only about 17.8mm and 2.4kg respectively, which is not too heavy for a creator notebook with a discrete GPU. It has a 96WHrs large-capacity battery that can provide about 9 hours of battery life. ,Generally, you don’t need to carry a heavy power supply when you go out to work, and you can cope with the need of paperwork for a whole day. It is very important for creators who often go out to work.

▲ The touchpad can be used as a Num Pad

The touchpad with PVD anti-fingerprint coating is not only not easy to get on the skin oil, but also provides a smooth sliding experience. It also adds the ASUS NumberPad function. You can quickly switch the touchpad to Num Pad by tapping the pattern in the upper right corner. , for users to quickly input data.

▲ ASUS Dial drawing knob

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED specially adds the ASUS Dial physical rotary controller. The knob is covered with glass. Just move your fingertips to control the parameters of the authoring application in real time and accurately. Usually, it can be used to adjust the screen brightness, volume or vertical scrolling. With Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, After Effects and Illustrator software, you can easily change brush size, saturation, and adjust layer opacity or quickly restore operations, users can customize the function for different applications, very practical.

▲ AAS Ultra ( Active Aerodynamic Sysmte Ultra ) 結構

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is ASUS’s first AAS Ultra structure. When you turn on the laptop, the keyboard will be raised by 14.5mm. This design not only makes typing more comfortable, but also the heat will not be transferred to the surface of the keyboard. The lower fan increases the airflow performance by about 30%, and the heat dissipation effect is even higher, and the pitch structure can guide the sound of the two tweeters to produce a better three-dimensional effect.

▲ ASUS ErgoSense keyboard

Using ErgoSense, the surface of the keyboard uses a special low-friction coating with anti-fingerprint function. The keyboard has a 19.05 cm key interval, 2mm disc-shaped keycaps, and 1.4mm key travel. Moderate rebound and travel The typing feel is good, with a single key Independently illuminated White RGB backlit keyboard, and the light bar on both sides of the keyboard enhances the effect, and the keyboard and the space on both sides can be clearly seen in the dark environment.

16″ 16:10 4K OLED screen

The biggest selling point of ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED is that it is equipped with a 16-inch 4K OLED touch-screen display, which supports up to 10 touch points and has a resolution of 3840 x 2400. The aspect ratio is 16:10, which has regained favor in recent years. 16:9 ratio, the extra space above and below can not only display a longer text and webpage content, but also have a larger field of view in the game. In addition, the display has a GtG response time as low as 0.2ms, resulting in smooth, fast dynamic images with low afterimage.

▲ The HDR effect of the OLED screen is very outstanding

Thanks to the OLED panel’s ability to independently control the brightness of each sub-pixel, the display can provide a true contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1, and supports HDR technology, with a peak HDR brightness of 550nits, making the laptop pass VESA DisplayHDR True Black The certification of 500 can provide extremely deep light and dark contrast details, especially when presenting the dark parts and black levels of the picture.

▲ Support 10-bits color depth

In terms of color performance, this OLED display supports 10-bits color depth, has a delicate and smooth color gradation effect, and can reach a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, and can maintain it at low brightness, unlike traditional LCD displays. The screen can only maintain a high color gamut level at high brightness, allowing users to use this laptop in different ambient brightness situations with consistent color performance. Coupled with the Pantone certification, it can meet the needs of professional creators for wide color. Strict requirements for gamut and high color accuracy.

Attached ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus

▲ Attached ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus

One of the selling points of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus attached, which uses Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 technology, supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, 266Hz sampling rate and 5-350g nib force, and comes with 4 different Interchangeable nibs of hardness, including 2H, H, HB and B, are suitable for different drawing and writing styles.

5MP AI Webcam

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features a 5-megapixel AI Webcam with 3DNR technology that sharpens images and performs real-time noise suppression through algorithms to maintain clear images even in low light, and a color sensor that detects The amount of ambient light and automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and color temperature to provide the best image for your surroundings.

▲ 5 million pixel AI Webcam

Featuring an infrared camera with the new Intel Vision Sensing Controller, it works seamlessly with Windows Hello. This AI feature senses when you leave the laptop, locks it for security, and re-logs in as soon as you approach. It also dims the screen to save battery life when you take your eyes off the screen.

6 Speakers + 4 Microphones

A lot of work has been done on the sound effect. The fuselage is equipped with a 6-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system certified by Harman Kardon. The DSP chip enhances the volume and suppresses distortion, which can provide a 350% volume increase and ensure that no Produces distorted audio for a high-quality audio experience and reliable long-term operation.

▲ 6 speakers with Harman Kardon certification

With the increase of remote work and video conferencing, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED has joined the 4 Microphones Array design, with ASUS AI noise reduction using machine learning to remove unnecessary noise from human voice, and also has ClearVoice Mic function to filter Ambient noise, and in multi-presenter mode, normalize the voices of all people in different locations to provide the best group video conferencing quality.

support Thunderbolt 4、Wi-Fi 6E

The fuselage has 2 Thunderbolt 4 high-speed interfaces, which can provide up to 40Gbps data transfer speed, and can be connected to high-speed devices such as external graphics cards, SSDs, 4K monitors, etc., and supports 5-20V USB-C Easy Charge technology. Charge with mobile charger and USB-C charger.

In terms of wireless network, it is equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 6e AX211 module, supports 802.11ax 2.4G / 5G / 6G tri-band, 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology, the highest wireless connection speed can reach 2.4Gbps, and also has Bluetooth 5.2 connection capability , which is convenient for users to connect peripheral products such as mouse, keyboard, wireless headset, etc.

With 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor

In terms of hardware specifications, ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED uses Intel Core i9-12900H processor, adopts Intel 7 process (10nm), Alder Lake-M micro-architecture, built-in 6 large P-Core cores and 8 small E-Core cores , a total of 14 cores, 20 threads, with 1.2MB L1, 11.5MB L2 and 24MB L3, built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 96EU graphics core.

In terms of clock, the P-Core base clock of Intel Core i9-12900H is 1.8GHz, the Burst Clock is 5GHz, the E-Core base clock is 0.8GHz, the Burst Clock is 3.8GHz, the Base Power (TDP) is 45W, the highest Turbo Power (PL2) is 85W, which is a high-performance mobile processor.

Built-in GeForce RTX 3060 mobile graphics core

In terms of graphics core, the Intel Core i9-12900H processor has built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 graphics core, with up to 96 Execution Units, which is twice that of the Desktop version. The GPU clock is 350MHz Base Clock, 1450MHz Burst Clock, and supports Direct X 12 and OpenGL 4.5 API and complete video decoding capability, supporting hardware decoding of 8K AV1, 8K VP9, ​​8K H.265 and 4K H.264.

▲ Intel UHD Graphics G7 + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics core, the core code is “GN20-E3-A1”, with 30 sets of SM streaming units, with 3,840 CUDA Cores, 48 ​​Textures, 30 RTCores and 120 Tensor Cores, GPU Boost frequency It is 122MHz, the maximum TGP power consumption of the GPU is 100W, and it is equipped with 6GB GDDR6 display memory, the memory clock is 1,500MHz, the memory transmission speed is 12Gbps, it supports 256-bit memory interface, and the total memory bandwidth is 288GB/ s.

As a notebook for creator applications, the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes preloaded with the NVIDIA Studio (SD) driver, which is designed to allow artists, creators and developers to get the best performance and reliability when using creative applications, To provide the highest reliability, Studio drivers have been extensively tested in a variety of application creator workflows and optimized for popular creative applications such as Adobe, Autodesk, and more.

ASUS IceCool Pro cooling technology

In terms of heat dissipation, the heat dissipation module of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with a 3D curved vapor chamber + 5mm heat pipe, a dual fan radiator, and two cooling fans flow air from both sides of the keyboard and then exhaust from the back of the machine, supporting IceCool Pro The cooling technology can automatically calculate the optimal fan speed in combination with multiple sensors in the machine. The MyASUS utility program provides three fan speed options: quiet mode, balanced mode and high-efficiency mode. After turning on the high-efficiency mode, the processor and display Core performance has improved, but wind noise has also become noticeable.

Sometimes even if the laptop has sufficient heat dissipation capacity, the surface of the laptop may become hot due to the influence of the heat dissipation air ducts and the location of the heat source, which will not only make the user feel uncomfortable, but may also cause low-temperature burns to the human dermis. , In order to observe the surface temperature of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED under extreme load, the author set the cooling fan to “high performance mode”, and then used the OCCT and Furmark test tools to let the CPU and GPU enter 100% load for about half an hour. Using an infrared thermometer to photograph the body, the temperature at the hottest point was 40.6°C, while the keyboard area was maintained at a level of about 26°C, and the pillow and touchpad were below 30°C.

According to the OCCT test, the maximum power consumption of the CPU can reach 85W, the maximum power consumption of the GPU can reach 100W, and the simultaneous load of the two will not exceed 140W. After half an hour of full load, the maximum temperature of the CPU is 77°C, and the maximum temperature of the GPU is 67°C. °C, the performance is quite satisfactory.

PCMark 10 test

▲ PCMark 10 comprehensive test score of 7,488

In the PCMark 10 benchmark test, the comprehensive score is 7,488 points, of which the Essentials basic test score is 10,770 points, which is a high level, the Productivity productivity test score is also 10,014, and the digital media computing score is 10,563, which is very good in all aspects. model.

3DMark test

3DMark should be the most widely used 3D performance benchmark software. ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED equipped with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics core has good game performance. This test uses Fire Strike, Time Spy, Port Royal and SpeedWay, a total of 4 Benchmark scenarios to see how it performs in gaming computing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 belongs to the mid-level graphics core, and the 3DMark game results are not too bad. In Fire Strike, Time Spy, Port Royal and SpeedWay, it achieved 17,526, 7,477, 4,417, 1,831 respectively, which can fully cope with 2K without ray chase or It is a 3A game masterpiece with 1080p light tracking fully open. It is not bad for the creator to play the game and relax.

UL Procyon Test

In addition to the common PCMark and 3DMark tests, UL has also launched a benchmark test suite for Microsoft and Adobe applications – UL Procyon, which has four benchmark tests for office productivity, photo editing, video editing and AI reasoning. The first three Control the Microsoft Office series applications, Adobe Photoshop + Lightroom Classic and Adobe Premiere Pro through scripts to conduct actual functional tests. Compared with the benchmark test tools using self-developed programs, it is closer to the actual use situation and provides highly reference test results.

▲ Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark Test

In the Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark, Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook from the Microsoft Office series are used to perform a large number of commonly used functions and commands, such as exporting PDF, loading documents, inserting pictures, VLOOKUP command, moving mail and many more. The ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED scored an overall score of 7,130 on this test, and paperwork was fairly smooth and snappy.

▲ Procyon photo editing benchmark test

In the Procyon photo editing benchmark, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic from the Adobe Creative Cloud series were used. The test first imported the DNG digital negative image into Adobe Lightroom Classic, and then applied various preset effects in batches. Straighten and modify. In the second part, the test applied various editing and layer effects to photos in Adobe Photoshop, and recorded the computing time required for each item, which was used to measure the speed of the system when performing common photo editing tasks.

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED achieved a score of 7,788 in this test, which can meet the needs of various types of retouching, and the score is much higher than that of notebook products with similar specifications.

▲ Procyon Video Editing Benchmark

In the Procyon video editing benchmark test, Adobe Premiere Pro video editing software is used. The test will first import two video project files for editing, adjustment, and add CPU-Based special effects and GPU accelerated special effects respectively. 1080p H.264 and 4K H.265 format output, and a benchmark score is calculated based on the time it takes to output a 4-segment video.

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED has a high score of 6,293 in this test. Looking at the details, you can see that the video output with GPU-accelerated special effects is much faster than the IGP-only model, which is more than enough for simple video editing work.

UL battery life test:

In the UL Procyon battery life test, adjust the brightness of the screen to 40% and turn off the keyboard backlight and execute the Video Playback battery Life test scenario, execute the Films & TV and Movie & TV applications to play continuously, and get 99% battery capacity of the device It can provide 10 hours and 4 minutes of battery life, which is in line with the official ASUS battery life of 9 hours.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Notebook

Price: HK$22,998 (i7-12700H + 16GB), HK$25,998 (i9-12900H + 32GB)

Enquiry: ASUS Hong Kong (3582-4770)

Edited comments:

The author really appreciates the ASUS DialPad drawing knob function of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED. As a person who often needs to take a lot of pictures at work, he will definitely understand the importance of shortcut keys. Switching tools may be done through general shortcut keys. There is nothing you can do when you adjust image parameters and tool values. ASUS DialPad perfectly solves this pain point. It supports the rapid execution of different commands in a series of Adobe authoring programs, making the entire authoring process smoother.