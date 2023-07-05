Home » For Silicon Valley, the EU is the Big Brother – now visitors came
Technology

For Silicon Valley, the EU is the Big Brother – now visitors came

by admin
For Silicon Valley, the EU is the Big Brother – now visitors came

At Big Tech, the EU is increasingly regarded as a pioneer for global regulations.

Twitter has “a great willingness” to comply with the new EU rules. That’s what EU Commissioner Breton said after his visit to the American company.

Jeff Chiu / AP

A few weeks before new tech regulations came into force in the European Union, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton visited Silicon Valley, the American technology Mecca. Officially, Breton came at the end of June to inaugurate the new EU branch in San Francisco.

See also  To see Serie A from 2024, one to three season tickets will be needed

You may also like

Spire Horizon: A Skeleton Minion’s Open-World Adventure RPG

Anti-Greenwashing: Strengthen EU rules on climate and sustainability...

Threads, Meta’s anti-Twitter, will not be available immediately...

Introducing the Giant LEGO Liebherr Crawler Crane: A...

Cryptocurrencies in crisis: will only Bitcoins remain?

DAZN is getting more expensive: The new price...

Sega Announces Cast and Details for “Dragon 7...

9 Best Internal SSDs for Laptops and Desktops...

Cryptocurrencies in crisis: will only Bitcoins remain?

DDmeow Games Announces Exciting New 2D Action Roguelite,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy