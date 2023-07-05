For Silicon Valley, the EU is the Big Brother – now visitors came

At Big Tech, the EU is increasingly regarded as a pioneer for global regulations.

Twitter has “a great willingness” to comply with the new EU rules. That’s what EU Commissioner Breton said after his visit to the American company.

Jeff Chiu / AP

A few weeks before new tech regulations came into force in the European Union, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton visited Silicon Valley, the American technology Mecca. Officially, Breton came at the end of June to inaugurate the new EU branch in San Francisco.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

