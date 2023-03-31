Zero Motorcycles e Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) announce a new strategic partnership. Where IMI assembles Zero Motorcycles electric motorcycle models. Or pre-assembled modules at its plant in Laguna, Philippines.

The production includes both the complete assembly of the bikes. Both partial and modular assemblies, which will later be completed by the Zero production teams. With the addition of the battery assembly and vehicle electronics. So of all the potential partners considered, only IMI had the expertise in manufacturing electronics and assembling motorcycles in one location.

Furthermore, the parent company of IMI, Ayala Corporation (AC Industrials), has long been showing. Hence the commitment to environmental sustainability, a sign that this first collaboration with Zero will probably open up to other possible synergies in the future.

Zero Motorcycles from IMI, le parole del CEO Sam Paschel

Sam PaschelCEO of Zero Motorcycles: “We are excited to partner with IMI and to be able to use. For the manufacture of the Zero models, their expertise in electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly. This collaboration will be fundamental for the company.

Expanding our production into a new region enables Zero Motorcycles. To grow optimally in order to meet the increased demand for our products. And improve delivery and customer satisfaction in the rapidly growing market of

electric vehicles”.

Zero Motorcycles and IMI, the words of CEO Arthur R. Tan

Series production is expected to start as early as the second quarter of 2023. The integrated programme, leveraging IMI’s current capacity to

assemble motorcycles combined with the effort to develop some components and parts on site. The CEO of IMI, Arthur R. Tansaid: “IMI is thrilled to begin this partnership with Zero Motorcycles and help bring its innovative electric motorcycles to the world.

This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting companies in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services.”

The Laguna, Philippines plant plays a crucial role in the expansion of Zero Motorcycles. in the global market and will support the company’s goal of reducing CO2 emission. And promote sustainable transport, while increasing its market share.