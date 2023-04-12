Yale astronomers have announced the discovery of a gigantic black hole galloping away, leaving trails of newborn stars 200,000 light-years long. NASA says this is the first “running” black hole in history, but it may not be the only one.

The supermassive black hole, likely born of a bizarre game of “cosmic billiards”, is on a rampage through the darkness, breaking into a cloud of gas on the way, Agence France-Presse reported.

With incredible force, this gas is shaping new star trails, all captured by cameras on NASA’s powerful Hubble Space Telescope.

Pieter van Dokkum, a Yale University scholar, said: “We think we see the wake behind the black hole, where the gas cools and can form stars… What we see is the aftermath, like a ship passing by. After the wake, what we see is the wake of the black hole.”

The researchers believe that the motion of the black hole may have caused the gas to explode and heat up. “The supersonic, hypervelocity impact of the black hole as it passes through the gas shakes the gas in front of it violently,” Doken said.

Scientists believe the black hole was kicked out of a celestial “love triangle” before it went on a rampage.

According to the theory of celestial body movement, the two galaxies in the love triangle may have merged 50 million years ago, causing two supermassive black holes to gather, and the two black holes revolved harmoniously around each other, but the third galaxy collided with its own black hole, forming a different galaxy. A steady and chaotic scene, eventually one of the galaxies is ejected at high speed, fast enough to shuttle between the Earth and the moon in 14 minutes.

Stargazers point out that all these things are very far away, and the earth does not need to worry; in addition, this is also a long time ago, when the universe was only half the age of the present, and the reason why we can see it now is because the light needs to reach the earth. time.

NASA stated that although this is the first “running” black hole discovered in history, it is probably not the only one.

(Translator: Zhang Mingxuan; the first picture is a black hole drawn based on Hubble Telescope observations, source: NASA)