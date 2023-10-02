For the first time, U2 were outdone by where they played

In Las Vegas, where music stars usually profit from their past, the U2 they pushed themselves into the future.

The Irish band has just opened a show focused on Attention babytheir 1991 masterpiece album, within the futuristic The Spherea one-of-a-kind sphere-shaped arena, characterized by more than one million LEDs which allow it to change its appearance both outside and inside, in an extremely spectacular way.

Outside, the Las Vegas Sphere – located near the Venetian hotel – amazes passers-by, motorists and those who cross the city sky by taking on the appearance of a giant basketball, an emoji, the Moon, or of a fiery eye reminiscent of Sauron’sthe evil de The Lord of the Rings.

“It looks like the eye of Sauron”: what the incredible Sphere in Las Vegas really is

Inside, however, an enormous convex portion of the sphere – the one in front of the steps on which the public sits – it is a canvas of 15 thousand square meters onto which to project real and digital worlds, with astonishing depth and extreme resolution (up to 16K).

It rarely happens that we get excited, or simply amazed, when watching a concert resume. It is even more difficult for an amateur clip – available on YouTube, or on Instagram and TikTok – to be able to transmit perfectly the wonder that those who shot it felt. These emotions, however, are felt and perceived clearly in front of the videos that tell, from multiple angles, the Bono show Vox and companions.

With U2 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, the mega arena in the shape of an “eye” covered by a screen

In these videos, there are many viewers who for once with their smartphones they don’t film the band but what revolves around it. Many appear constantly with their noses turned up, fascinated by what is happening on the screen an arena that cost $2.3 billion.

U2 appear tiny in the clips that have gone viral. What is striking, however, is the magnificence of the virtual contextwhich changes from song to song: colorful and frenetic lines of code during The Flyor a spectacular collage of extinct or endangered animals in the state of Nevada, where U2 will repeat this concert until December, while the poignant verses of With Or Without You.

There were moments – say those present – in which the gigantic convex screen “simply” showed the members of the band. But the Sphere’s strengths are different. The future that this arena announces is decidedly more immersive. You could tell when the introductory guitar riff started Where The Streets Have No Name. Behind U2, a fascinating place appeared, similar to California’s Death Valley, the place where one of the symbolic photos of Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton was taken: the one that ended up on the cover of The Joshua Treethe “American” album of 1989.

When the notes of The Edge’s guitar mixed with Bono’s voice – “I want to run / I want to hide” – a digital sun “rising” on the horizon, behind the virtual mountains, illuminated the wildest nature. The spherical shape of the arena seems to have teleported the group, and its audience, into that desert place, where the streets don’t have a name because they don’t exist.

The Sphere of Wonders, built near the Las Vegas Strip and a few steps from the Venetian resort, it can accommodate up to 20 thousand people. It is a structure on which he has focused heavily James Dolanthe CEO of a company that controls New York’s Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks basketball team, and the New York Rangers ice hockey team.

Work on the Sphere began in 2018, then stopped due to the Covid pandemic and was completed in the first half of 2023. U2’s concert was the first concert-event hosted by the arena, which in the future will also host Paul McCartney e Dr. Dre.

The first date of the U2 show, which took place last September 29th, collected not very enthusiastic reviews.

The New York Times wrote that, at times, “it seemed as if U2 were playing a soundtrack to high-tech magic.”

The Verge, a publication that mainly deals with innovation, pointed out that, at times, “things seemed absolutely out of control, with wild animations taking up almost the entire screen in a way that completely disoriented our brains from lizards. People are basically lost.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

