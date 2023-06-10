For the little green in between

WIf you have ever bought a robotic lawnmower, you will hardly ever return to manual work. The practical talents predominate, and in principle the neuralgic components are resilient. The boundary wire is UV and rot resistant. As long as it isn’t damaged by weeding or being bitten by voles, it should last and guide for a long time. The fixed loading tower stays outside over the winter, it doesn’t always survive unscathed, but mostly it does. The robotic lawnmower itself hibernates in the basement anyway.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

However, it may still be the case that a hand-held mower is also required, for example if a front garden is to be tended or corners that the robot spurns. Gardena has three new ones on offer, of course with rechargeable batteries, today you only want to have a cable connection on the television.

The same applies to the batteries as mentioned at the beginning, in principle they have proven to be resilient, which does not mean that not even one of them capitulates. It should be mentioned that Gardena maintains a hotline with friendly and competent employees for such a case, the battery replacement is faster than the grass grows, and usually at a cost that includes a contribution to goodwill. “Experience with the service life of our 18V batteries is very good. We had these in our range from 2014 to 2021, until we became a member of the Power-for-All Alliance and have been using Bosch batteries ever since,” says company spokesman Heribert Wettels.

The double-hardened knife can withstand a lot

So there is such a battery in the Power Max 30 18 V, and there are sometimes two in the larger mowers. Among other things, their number explains price differences. A cutting width of just 30 centimeters is of course something for small areas, up to 150 m² is what Gardena calls the measure, which we really see as the upper limit. Otherwise it is better to take one with more width.

If you assemble it yourself, it takes five minutes; the 25-litre plastic grass catcher box alone proves to be a bit fiddly to put together. Charge the battery, plug it in, get started. The small mower is of course very light, it can be directed effortlessly. We ran out of flat grass faster than the electricity, and had to go to the charging station after 20 minutes through the high ground. There is height adjustment on the wheel and on the metal support frame, both of cost-optimized simplicity. The handle that has to be pulled for operation is easy to hold, but it can pinch a piece of skin. Here we are still waiting for the perfect solution.

We were convinced by the power of the brushless motor, it gets to work quickly and delivers a clean cutting pattern, even on the edges. The double-hardened knife can withstand a lot, unfortunately not the stone overlooked in the green, now it has a dent and we are annoyed black. About us, not the Power Max. Together with the battery, it mows for 260 euros, the larger siblings in a width of 32 for 310 euros or as a 37 for 450 euros.