For the PC version of Diablo 4, the minimum hardware requirement is only a 10-year mid-range gaming desktop, but the official strongly recommends playing with an SSD #Diablo IV (192566)

Before Blizzard conducts the Diablo IV (Diablo IV) second server stress test from May 13th to May 15th, it officially announced the recommended hardware requirements for the PC version, if only the minimum game graphics of 720p 30p For a high-quality experience, you only need a mid-range gaming desktop from about 10 years ago, but if you want to run smoothly with 4K ultra-high-definition 60fps, it is recommended to match the latest generation of graphics cards; however, no matter what configuration, Blizzard recommends it Playing with SSD, but it still mentions that it will still try to execute with HDD mechanical hard disk, dual-core CPU and integrated GPU.

▲In addition to 4K resolution, the demand for CPU and GPU is not high

Based on the hardware specification requirements announced by Blizzard, the Diablo IV game uses about 90GB of storage space, and the recommended RAM for the system is at least 8GB. If FullHD is used, it is recommended to be equipped with 16GB or more, and for 4K image quality, it is recommended to be equipped with 32GB RAM; The smooth execution of 60fps picture quality is more heavy on the GPU, if it is only FullHD, it should be able to run smoothly on mid-to-high-end gaming computers within 4 years.

▲ From the impression of the previous Diablo IV beta version, the current lag is mostly caused by the server and the network

From the author’s previous impression of playing the beta version, if Diablo IV is only executed at 2K resolution, it will not have a high burden on the combination of CPU and GPU in the past 3 years. The main lagging problems mostly come from the server and network We hope that this Diablo IV server stress test can be used as a basis for server deployment when the game is officially launched.