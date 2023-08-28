Home » For the Xbox release, Microsoft is ignoring its own rules
Technology

For the Xbox release, Microsoft is ignoring its own rules

by admin
For the Xbox release, Microsoft is ignoring its own rules

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already one of the most successful games of the year. So that the RPG hit can also appear on the Xbox, Microsoft is now even ignoring its own guidelines.

The developers have announced that the role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3, which has been acclaimed by press and players alike, will be released later this year for the Xbox. This is surprising news, as the game was supposed to be exclusive to PC and PS5 for now. A concrete release date is still pending.

The planned Xbox release comes as a surprise for another reason. Because Microsoft ignores one of the most important rules. So far, developers have had to ensure that a game on the Xbox Series S has the same range of functions as on the more powerful Xbox Series X. A rule that has repeatedly caused lively discussions in the past.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

In this case, however, it will be suspended. Unlike on all other platforms, there will be no split-screen mode on the Xbox Series S. Probably because the computing power of the console is simply too weak. If you wanted to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in local couch co-op, you will unfortunately get nothing with the Xbox Series S.

The game has been available for the PC since August 3, 2023. Since then it has been able to reach various milestones. Among other things, almost 170,000 ratings on Steam, 95 percent of which are positive, and a meta score of 96 points. Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released for the PS5 on September 6th.

See also  realme Confirms 11 Pro 5G Series Launch in China on May 10th • Techzilla

Those: LarAtLarian (X)

You may also like

The scene in Stephen King’s new book that...

The Crane’s Experience with Logic Pro on iPad:...

Meeting security standards: data security in the pharmaceutical...

What is Golden Power and why is it...

Factorio: Space Age Expansion Continues the Alien Factory...

Greentech solar energy in the fast lane: 341...

What is Golden Power and why is it...

AMD Radeon Unveils Custom Avatar AMD Radeon RX...

It’s not about computers, it’s about people

The doubt: what if ChatGPT turns out to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy