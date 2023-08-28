For the Xbox release, Microsoft is ignoring its own rules

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already one of the most successful games of the year. So that the RPG hit can also appear on the Xbox, Microsoft is now even ignoring its own guidelines.

The developers have announced that the role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3, which has been acclaimed by press and players alike, will be released later this year for the Xbox. This is surprising news, as the game was supposed to be exclusive to PC and PS5 for now. A concrete release date is still pending.

The planned Xbox release comes as a surprise for another reason. Because Microsoft ignores one of the most important rules. So far, developers have had to ensure that a game on the Xbox Series S has the same range of functions as on the more powerful Xbox Series X. A rule that has repeatedly caused lively discussions in the past.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

In this case, however, it will be suspended. Unlike on all other platforms, there will be no split-screen mode on the Xbox Series S. Probably because the computing power of the console is simply too weak. If you wanted to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in local couch co-op, you will unfortunately get nothing with the Xbox Series S.

The game has been available for the PC since August 3, 2023. Since then it has been able to reach various milestones. Among other things, almost 170,000 ratings on Steam, 95 percent of which are positive, and a meta score of 96 points. Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released for the PS5 on September 6th.

Those: LarAtLarian (X)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

