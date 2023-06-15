Ford boss puts an end to dreams

Tesla promised it first, other manufacturers want to do it too: cheap electric cars that everyone can afford should not remain a fantasy. But Ford boss Jim Farley is now calculating. With cheap electric cars it will be nothing for the first time.

Ford boss: E-cars will remain more expensive than combustion engines for years to come

Today are E-Autos primarily an alternative for everyone who can also afford a luxurious combustion engine. The Prices are so highthat petrol and diesel for the same money would practically jump up one equipment class. That’s not going to change any time soon, predicts Ford boss Jim Farley of all people.

According to him, many manufacturers are still making electric cars cause more costs over the years than combustion engines. Accordingly, an adjustment of prices is far from expected. Farley expects electric cars only from 2030 cost comparably little than current combustion engines (source: Reuters).

Lease an e-car and collect an environmental bonus

The CEO explained at an investor meeting that the price of electric cars will only drop noticeably between 2030 and 2035 due to significantly reduced production costs. For many manufacturers, this is only the case with the second or third generation of electric cars.

On the way there, other options should help to earn money from the Stromers despite the high costs: This would generate additional income from software offers. In addition, Farley expects a reversal of the current development in electric car batteries. They would be made smaller and with cheaper raw materials. The currently high prices are likely to have a technical impact as well could reduce the range of e-cars. But they would also be affordable for more customers.

In terms of price, but also in terms of performance, there are more and more powerful e-cars from China:

Cheap e-cars: These manufacturers want to make it happen

However, there are other voices as well. With the ID.2, VW wants one as early as 2025 E-car for less than 25,000 euros Bring starting price to market. What exactly customers get for the comparatively low price is not clear yet. that it soon even cheaper will not expect the Wolfsburg.

Tesla is also working towards a cheaper entry-level electric vehicle in the price segment. Elon Musk had previously put the project on hold. But the fact remains: Even if there could soon be e-cars under 25,000 euros, they are Combustion engines are still significantly cheaper to have – at least when looking at the purchase price. A total cost analysis like that of the ADAC, on the other hand, can come to different conclusions.