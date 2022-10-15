Every once in a while, there are gods who successfully run “Doom” on so-and-so. Recently, there is another, and it is still in the exaggerated Windows Notepad. I never thought that Notepad could be used to play games. Someone actually made it successfully. , the picture is still quite smooth, reaching 60FPS, God has received more than 600,000 views in a short period of time, and it is rare to see a film with such a strong diffusion of “Doom”.

Foreign gods successfully run the “Doom” game in “Windows Notepad” (also 60FPS)

Recently, the YouTube channel Samperson shared his video of successfully running the Doom (1993) game in Notepad at 60FPS, and also specifically wrote that the video screen is normal speed without acceleration, and it looks quite smooth.

He didn’t modify the Notepad app, and it’s the kind of video that can be played directly interactively, not automatically. It is a pity that Samperson did not share the principle of this game and how it was made, but he packaged this work for interested people to download and try:



What’s even more powerful is that this is not only playable, but also has background music and sound effects, and it is synchronized in real time, such as shooting and monsters dying, which is a bit unbelievable. Or does it really have sound when playing?

It seems that this screen should be composed of characters, and it will keep flashing and flashing, and this kind of situation where the lower part is missing often occurs. It is guessed that the speed of inputting in Notepad cannot keep up, so it is not suitable for playing for a long time. In the film, he also jokingly said, “I’m not good at playing Doom”:



John Romero, one of the creators of “Doom”, also shared that he was impressed and incredible:

Incredible. https://t.co/WIMNLfA0TB — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) October 9, 2022

Full video:

Friends who are interested in trying it can click me to the download page. There are installation instructions, which seem quite easy, but one thing to note is that the author mentioned that Windows 100% thinks this file is a virus, so it is up to you to believe it or not:



“Doom” has been launched for more than 20 years, and it is still supported by many developers and players. This shows how high this game is in everyone’s hearts. It seems that no other game can be found like it.

In my memory, it seems that only “Quake” has been used on Apple Watch Series 5. It runs at 60fps at a resolution of 640×480. If you want a higher resolution, you can run it at a lower FPS. To 1024×768 resolution:

In addition to this work, developers have also thought of other ways to play Doom, such as dial phones, playing Doom in Doom, Lego blocks, GAME & WATCH Super Mario Bros Memorial Handhelds, potatoes, even pregnancy test sticks, just about anything.

For friends who want to re-experience this game, there are also players who have added ray tracing technology, the picture looks amazing, and provides free module loading points, it is recommended to try:

