Tom’s Hardware, a senior foreign hardware media, produced a graphics card ladder diagram for 2023。The test platform for this test is the Intel Core i9-12900K, but the media said that it is using the Core i9-13900K for retesting, but the workload is too large and it will take several weeks to complete.

The configuration of this test platform is attached as follows:

Intel Core i9-12900K

MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi DDR4 Motherboard

Corsair 2x16GB DDR4-3600 CL16

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB

coolmaster MWE 1250 V2 Gold

coolmaster PL360 Flux

coolmaster HAF500

64-bit Win11 Professional

The following test results are all tested without enabling DLSS, FSR, XeSS and other functions, and some of the actual measurement data may show abnormalities. For example, the mid-2022 RX 6950 XT will be faster than the RX 7900 XTX at 1080P in some titles, likely due to game and driver updates during that time.

The test is tested in four aspects: 1080P medium quality, 1080P very high quality, 1440P very high quality and 4K very high quality. The NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU is the most powerful.

Under the ray tracing test, five games including “Bright Memory Infinite”, “Control Ultimate Edition”, “Cyberpunk 2077”, “Metro Exodus Enhanced” and “Minecraft” were tested. All games use the DirectX 12 / DX12 Ultimate API.