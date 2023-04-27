Foreign media broke the news about ASUS ROG Ally’s pricing- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

Currently, the highest-end version of the ROG Ally with an AMD Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 521GB SSD has been leaked for $699.99. That means it’s only $51 more than the top-end Steam Deck 512GB version.

According to The Verge, the news comes from reliable leaker Roland Quandt, and another leaked Twitter account SnoopyTech has also leaked the news earlier. The two leaked prices are exactly the same, so it should not be false information. Leaked documents seen by The Verge show that the $699.99 product is indeed marked as a Z1 Extreme processor 512GB SSD, and many advertising and marketing materials have also been leaked to The Verge, which is said to look very official. However, The Verge still said that the price may only be provisional and will not be officially determined until May 11.

If the high-end version of the Z1 Extreme starts at $700, what is the approximate price of the ROG Ally in the original Z1 configuration? Asus has confirmed to The Verge that both products will be available at the same time. The Steam Deck official starting price minimum configuration version is 399 US dollars.