Both AMD and NVIDIA have released a new generation of graphics cards with a new architecture this year. The A card is the RX 7000 series, and the N card is the RTX 40 series. The performance of the two graphics cards has greatly improved.

From a technical point of view, the two graphics cards this year are very interesting, but some things are getting more and more wrong. Many people in the technology media have begun to reflect on the thinking of the two graphics cards. A few days ago, Computerbase Germany Website editor Michael GünschTucao AMD and NVIDIA graphics card prices are out of control.

Lao Huang’s new card is the hardest hit area he named,The price of the RTX 4090 graphics card has reached 2,000 euros, Although the power consumption of 450W is not too exaggerated, it is higher than the power consumption of the whole computer 10 years ago.

The RTX 4080 16GB graphics card also costs 1,600 euros. You must know that the suggested price of the previous generation 80 series graphics card is much lower than 1,000 euros, and the RTX 3080 was 699 dollars before.

AMD’s RX 7000 series graphics cards are priced kindly, but they have also been scolded. The $999 price of the RX 7900 XTX has not increased, but the $899 price of the RX 7900 XT is more expensive than the $649 price of the previous generation RX 6800 XT.

In short, in his view, PC prices are no longer reasonable in the current environment.

Now Theverge website has also come to reflect, and pointed out a current problem——The direction of the GPU is wrong. The graphics cards of AMD and NVIDIA are not only expensive, but also getting bigger and bigger.

The first is the price. They also mentioned that the current global economic environment is not good and inflation is serious, but the price increase of the two graphics cards has exceeded the inflation rate. From 2020, the current inflation rate is about 15-16%.But the starting price of the RTX 4080 graphics card has increased by 71.5%, and AMD’s RX 7900 XT is also 38.5% more expensive than the RX 6800 XT.

These two graphics cards are not only a problem of rising prices, Theverge also mentioned another problem, that is, the size of the graphics card, which is getting bigger and bigger. He also quoted a comparison posted by someone before,Asustek’s RTX 4090 graphics card is almost as big as the PS5 host.

In short, the original article believes that AMD and NVIDIA are going astray in the direction of graphics cards. Not only the price has risen too fast, but even the size of the graphics card has been exaggerated. The author hopes that this expansion will not penetrate into other graphics cards. He still I really hope to see a portable and compact mini PC with a reasonable price. The current development trend of the two makes this direction not feasible.