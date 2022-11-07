Diablo 4 (Diablo 4) will be radically reformed, and many settings are expected to be very different from Diablo 3 (Diablo 3). Recently, foreign media tested the beta version of Diablo 4 to the “End-game” level for the first time, and it is believed that the final product for sale is very similar. Rod Ferguson revealed that he wants players to spend up to thousands of hours of playing time in the game, and this exaggerated game market has attracted the attention of players.

In order to ensure the quality of the game, Diablo 4 has undergone a lot of demo activities, and has undergone a lot of testing on different levels. Franchise general manager Rod Fergusson called Diablo IV a comprehensive test, noting that the game was distributed to all Activision Blizzard employees, friends and family to ensure the quality of the game. It is also due to the extensive game trial that the trial led to the leak of a 40-minute game trial clip.

Game Director Joe Shely and Franchise General Manager Rod Fergusson talk about Diablo 4’s extensive testing, its end-game content, and its live service ambitions.

Game director Joe Shely said that when it comes to making games, testing is important. Because many players prefer to continue playing Diablo after completing the main campaign.

Rod Fergusson added: “After the player has completed the main campaign, it will put the player into a game that can be played for thousands of hours.”

Fergusson revealed that the game will be in closed beta and players will be required to play for up to 100 hours. The time requirement for this game far exceeds that of other Blizzard games. Diablo 4 end-game content includes PvP, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead and Infernal Tides, with more end-game content in the pipeline as the season updates.

