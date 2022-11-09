“Diablo 4” (Diablo 4) will be overhauled, many settings and “Diablo 3” (Diablo 3) are very different. Recently, foreign media tested the beta version of the “End-game” level for the first time, which is very close to the final product. Rod Ferguson revealed that players can have thousands of hours of play time, which is exaggerated to attract players’ attention.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

In order to ensure the quality of the game, “Diablo 4” is open to players for trial play, and a large number of tests are conducted at different levels. Franchise general manager Rod Fergusson said Diablo 4 was thoroughly tested and distributed to all Activision Blizzard employees, friends and family to ensure the quality of the game. Due to a large number of game trials, the 40-minute trial clips were leaked.

Game Directors Joe Shely and Rod Fergusson discuss Diablo IV’s extensive testing, end-game content, and ambitions. Joe Shely said that testing is important when it comes to making a game, as many players like to finish the main campaign and continue playing. Rod Fergusson added: “Players love to finish the main campaign and keep playing for thousands of hours.”

Fergusson revealed that the game is coming to a closed beta, requiring players to play for up to 100 hours. That’s far longer than other Blizzard games. Final Diablo 4 content includes PvP, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, and Infernal Tides, with more in the works as the season updates.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Unwire HK; source of the first image: Activision Blizzard)