Home Technology Foreign media: “Diablo 4” super exaggerated game time can be played for thousands of hours | TechNews Technology News
Technology

Foreign media: “Diablo 4” super exaggerated game time can be played for thousands of hours | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Foreign media: “Diablo 4” super exaggerated game time can be played for thousands of hours | TechNews Technology News

“Diablo 4” (Diablo 4) will be overhauled, many settings and “Diablo 3” (Diablo 3) are very different. Recently, foreign media tested the beta version of the “End-game” level for the first time, which is very close to the final product. Rod Ferguson revealed that players can have thousands of hours of play time, which is exaggerated to attract players’ attention.

In order to ensure the quality of the game, “Diablo 4” is open to players for trial play, and a large number of tests are conducted at different levels. Franchise general manager Rod Fergusson said Diablo 4 was thoroughly tested and distributed to all Activision Blizzard employees, friends and family to ensure the quality of the game. Due to a large number of game trials, the 40-minute trial clips were leaked.

Game Directors Joe Shely and Rod Fergusson discuss Diablo IV’s extensive testing, end-game content, and ambitions. Joe Shely said that testing is important when it comes to making a game, as many players like to finish the main campaign and continue playing. Rod Fergusson added: “Players love to finish the main campaign and keep playing for thousands of hours.”

Fergusson revealed that the game is coming to a closed beta, requiring players to play for up to 100 hours. That’s far longer than other Blizzard games. Final Diablo 4 content includes PvP, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, and Infernal Tides, with more in the works as the season updates.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Unwire HK; source of the first image: Activision Blizzard)

See also  2000 years ago, the relief of a "computer" appeared 800 years ago and a "mobile phone" appeared in the world?Expert: Other Civilizations Exist | 2000 years ago | Computers | 800 years ago | Nokia | Cell Phones | Earth | Extraterrestrial Civilizations | Other Civilizations

You may also like

China’s crazy DIY iPhone folding machine with Moto...

Samsung and boutique brand Maison Margiela launch Galaxy...

Scientists try a variety of methods to see...

Elon Musk sells Tesla stock for $ 3.95...

PS5 Slim thin and light console may be...

Samsung and boutique brand Maison Margiela launch Galaxy...

Art and video games and the new digital...

Food collection! iRocks – K86R Uji, Soda Pudding/98...

The first confirmed interstellar visitor from outside the...

You can finally play co-op with friends and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy