Just two months after 2023, AMD and Intel’s latest generation CPU processor layout is almost the same. Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 7000X3D, Intel 13th generation Core are the current mainstream, and new installed machines are basically selected from these three series. up.

For the convenience of selection, the TH website has compiled a performance overview of AMD and Intel processors, which can be divided into game performance and application performance. You can evaluate which processor to choose according to your needs.

The first is the game performance at 1080p, with an RTX 4090 graphics card and Win11 system. In this list, AMD’s newly launched Ryzen9 7950X3D naturally becomes the king. After PBO is turned on, the performance will be higher, and the number of frames is far away from other processors.

Under 2K resolution, the ranking of the list has not changed much. Ryzen9 7950X3D is still the first, but the gap ahead of i9-13900KS/K has narrowed.

99% of the frames are almost the same, whether it is 1080p or 2K, Ryzen9 7950X3D still has an advantage.

In terms of game performance, AMD’s Ryzen7000X3D has successfully pulled back a round, and Ryzen9 7950X3D is stronger than the i9 with a high frequency of 6Ghz.

The above two are the single-core and multi-core performance of the processor, which mainly test the performance of the application program. Intel’s Corei9 is still leading, but there are no processors such as the Ryzen9 7950X3D in the list. Considering that 3D cache is mainly useful for games, the application The performance impact is not big, so even if it is added, Intel still has advantages in these areas, the main key lies in the needs of users.

In general, gamers strongly recommend 3D cache processors such as Ryzen9 7950X3D, and Intel is stronger in daily applications and professional productivity.

Considering that Ryzen9 7950X3D is currently more expensive, gamers can wait to see Ryzen 7 7800X3D listed,It was only launched in April, and the price has not yet been announced. If the price is reasonable, it may be the most waiting game processor this year.