Foreign media Wccftech reported that with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple’s chip strategic plan may change. According to a foreign investment report, all new Apple iPhones in 2024 will be transferred to TSMC 3nm, but there are currently some inconsistencies. Certainty.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

It was previously reported that Apple plans to use TSMC’s 3nm process for all iPhone models in 2024. It is reported that TSMC has prepared a variety of 3-nanometer layers for customers such as Apple, and each time is better than the previous generation.

Assuming Apple still launches 4 new iPhones unchanged, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may use the first-generation 3nm process, while the 16 Pro series jumps to the more power-efficient second-generation 3nm process.

It is worth noting that TSMC reduced its 3nm capacity from 80,000 to 60,000 per month, reducing its capital expenditure to about $31 billion next year, an annual reduction of at least 20%. Among them, most of the production capacity will be used as Apple’s 2024 iPhone chips.

There are also rumors that Apple will use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process to mass-produce the M3 and A17 chips. Both chip sets are expected to be launched next year, but Apple may keep the A18 chip until the new process in 2024, but only if, Whether TSMC’s monthly production capacity can continue to be maintained without encountering production obstacles.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)