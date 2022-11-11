Home Technology Foreign media: It is rumored that Apple’s iPhone 16 series will be fully converted to TSMC’s 3-nanometer process
Technology

Foreign media: It is rumored that Apple’s iPhone 16 series will be fully converted to TSMC’s 3-nanometer process

by admin
Foreign media: It is rumored that Apple’s iPhone 16 series will be fully converted to TSMC’s 3-nanometer process

Foreign media Wccftech reported that with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple’s chip strategic plan may change. According to a foreign investment report, all new Apple iPhones in 2024 will be transferred to TSMC 3nm, but there are currently some inconsistencies. Certainty.

It was previously reported that Apple plans to use TSMC’s 3nm process for all iPhone models in 2024. It is reported that TSMC has prepared a variety of 3-nanometer layers for customers such as Apple, and each time is better than the previous generation.

Assuming Apple still launches 4 new iPhones unchanged, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may use the first-generation 3nm process, while the 16 Pro series jumps to the more power-efficient second-generation 3nm process.

It is worth noting that TSMC reduced its 3nm capacity from 80,000 to 60,000 per month, reducing its capital expenditure to about $31 billion next year, an annual reduction of at least 20%. Among them, most of the production capacity will be used as Apple’s 2024 iPhone chips.

There are also rumors that Apple will use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process to mass-produce the M3 and A17 chips. Both chip sets are expected to be launched next year, but Apple may keep the A18 chip until the new process in 2024, but only if, Whether TSMC’s monthly production capacity can continue to be maintained without encountering production obstacles.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)

See also  What is 'X', the super app that Elon Musk wants to create

You may also like

When ideas become the new currency to pay...

The new strategy adventure “The Tower and the...

Blizzard responds to visually impaired players: Hearthstone will...

EA admits it will no longer develop and...

The tidal disruption event exposed whereabouts, caught a...

“Race Against TimeX” created by TIMEX in FORTNITE...

A difficult decision has not yet been made,...

TIMEX’s “Race Against TimeX” at FORTNITE becomes the...

[XF Technology Unpacking]K86R 98 comes with a delicious...

Steam “Dying Light 2” body 45% low special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy