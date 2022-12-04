Although it is still nearly a year before the launch of the iPhone 15 series, relevant news has been released one after another. Recently, foreign media released the appearance renderings of the new design of the iPhone 15 Ultra based on past revelations, and also sorted out more rumors about the specifications of the new iPhone 15 series.

Last week, it was reported that the iPhone 15 series will adopt a new arc-shaped body frame design, which may look somewhat similar to the iPhone 5c launched by Apple in 2013.

Although the iPhone 15 series is not expected to be released until the fall of 2023, it has long been reported that the 6.7-inch iPhone will no longer be named iPhone 15 Pro Max, but will be renamed “iPhone 15 Ultra” in the same way as Apple Watch Ultra . Recently, foreign media AppleInsider also specially produced a series of renderings of the appearance of the iPhone 15 Ultra based on the news, so that everyone can have a preliminary idea of ​​the appearance of the new iPhone.

Recently, it is rumored that the iPhone 15 series will no longer continue to use the right-angled flat body frame from the iPhone 12 series, and return to the design with rounded corners, but the design is not the same as the iPhone during the period from the iPhone X to the iPhone 11 series. In the rendering of the iPhone 15 Ultra released by foreign media, it can be observed that the edge of the new iPhone on the back side of the fuselage is curved, and the surface of the middle frame of the fuselage is still flat.

As for the body material, it is rumored that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be equipped with titanium material, which will make the phone lighter and stronger, and the curved edges will provide better protection. However, in order to continue to support the operation of MagSafe and wireless charging, the back of the fuselage will still be made of glass.

In addition, the biggest update focus of the iPhone 15 series must be the replacement of the well-known Lightning to USB-C. With the passage of EU regulations, smartphone brands will be forced to adopt a unified USB-C port, and Apple must comply by 2024 at the latest. Therefore, it is reported that the iPhone 15 series will be changed to USB-C at the earliest. C port.

The replacement to the USB-C port not only brings more convenience, but according to Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction, Apple will support USB 3.2 (up to 20Gbps) or Thunderbolt 3 ( The transmission speed of up to 40Gbps) will be of great help to image creators who deal with a large number of ProRes video files. As for the standard iPhone 15/15 Plus models, it is expected to remain at USB 2.0 (up to 480Mbps).

At present, the iPhone 14 series still uses Face ID and a single front selfie camera. Although autofocus is added, the iPhone 15 series is expected to bring more highlights in terms of imaging. The 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to be equipped with a front dual-lens selfie camera. The iPhone 15 Ultra may bring better portrait depth-of-field effects through the dual-lens selfie camera, but there is no news yet to pinpoint detailed hardware specification information.

Considering the usable space of the fuselage, the dual-lens front camera may only be used in the larger iPhone. As for the iPhone 15 Pro, it may still maintain the same single-lens configuration as the current iPhone 14 Pro.

For the rear main camera, the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max is equipped with a 48-megapixel photosensitive element for the first time, and the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to upgrade the periscope telephoto lens for telephoto shooting to obtain better optical zoom performance.

In September 2021, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 15 would be equipped with an under-screen Touch ID sensor, but in March of this year (2022) he retracted the prediction, saying neither the 2023 nor the 2023 iPhone would have one. This feature is because Apple believes that Face ID wearing a mask is enough to solve the problem of face unlocking.

Another report of his in October this year mentioned that the iPhone 15 may use a new solid-state button to replace the current volume button and power button of the physical button. In addition, it is rumored that SONY will provide a new camera sensor to improve the problem of overexposure or underexposure in the environment.

As for the possible launch time of the iPhone 15 series, if there are no major surprises, it should still be scheduled for the launch of the new product launch in September 2023. The new design of the iPhone 15 Ultra, periscope telephoto lens and other hardware upgrades will also increase the cost, and the actual price may increase.

