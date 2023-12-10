Foreign media reviews Apple Watch fine fabric strap, not worth buying, not durable, easy to loosen – Qooah

9to5Mac Review: Apple’s Fine Fabric Apple Watch Strap Not Worth the Buy

In a recent review article by foreign media outlet 9to5Mac, the Apple Watch’s fine fabric strap has been brought under the spotlight. The media outlet, known for its in-depth tech reviews, pointed out that while the strap initially exuded a delicate and appealing surface, it ultimately fell short in terms of durability and functionality.

Upon purchasing the brown fine fabric bracelet, 9to5Mac’s editor, Filipe Espósito, was initially satisfied with the strap’s matching effect with the stainless steel Apple Watch and its comfortable wear. However, after a few days of use, Espósito noticed signs of wear and tear, which only seemed to increase over time, questioning the durability of the strap.

Moreover, concerns about the stability of the fine fabric strap were raised as Espósito found that it easily became loose while wearing it. Despite initially thinking it might have been an isolated incident, further inquiries and consumer feedback revealed that many others had encountered the same issue. As of now, there is no definitive conclusion on the cause of the strap’s looseness, with speculations ranging from the slipperiness of the material to weak magnetism.

In light of these issues, 9to5Mac advised consumers against purchasing the fine fabric hand strap, despite its retail price of HK$779 on Apple’s official website.

According to Apple’s official introduction, the magnetic chain strap with finely woven twill material is designed to provide stability and comfort during daily wear, held in place by slightly bendable molded magnets. The material, made from durable micro-twill fibers with a soft, suede-like feel, is touted to be environmentally friendly, with 68% post-consumer recycled content and significantly reduced carbon emissions compared to leather materials.

As consumers weigh the trade-offs between aesthetics and functionality, 9to5Mac’s review serves as a valuable resource for those considering the purchase of the Apple Watch’s fine fabric strap.

Share this: Facebook

X

