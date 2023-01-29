Home Technology Foreign media solve the mystery of the reason why the battery life of the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller is too short, and the battery capacity has become smaller! | 3C Home Appliance Crazy | Digital
Sony’s PlayStation 5 dedicated DualSense Edge wireless controller is priced at NT$6,480. It is SIE’s first high-end flagship wireless controller, making many players eager to try it. However, after opening the box on major foreign review sites recently, they found that although the PS5 DualSense Edge joystick is good in control, the battery life is quite short, that is, the time for playing games wirelessly is very short. After dismantling by Budd’s Controllers (@buddscontroller), It turned out that the main cause was the smaller battery capacity.

Budd’s Controllers (@buddscontroller) tweeted a photo of himself dismantling the DualSense Edge wireless controller, and took a DualSense standard version of the controller’s battery for comparison.

The photo shows that the battery size of the PS5 DualSense Edge is relatively small, and a closer look at the battery capacity of the DualSense Edge is 1,050mAh. In contrast, the battery capacity of the 2020 version of the PS5 DualSense controller is 1,560mAh.

In comparison, the battery capacity of the DualSense Edge is only about a third of that of the standard version.

In addition, the DualSense Edge controller also incorporates many custom control items, can store multiple control profiles, and also has a controller user interface that can be operated, and users can replace the joystick cap and the back button by themselves…etc. , these functions occupy the space of the internal components of the joystick, causing Sony to reduce the size of the battery.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media Sanxi Action Wow https://3c.yipee.cc/213408/, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

