Although the i9-13900K has not yet been released, many people have already obtained the engineering version, and well-known overclockers are of course no exception. Previously, China EP Extreme Player Hall has shared the results of overclocking the QS version to 6.2GHz. In fact, This strength is not only that, but recently foreign media got a super powerful screenshot from overclockers. They used liquid nitrogen to successfully push the i9-13900K to 8GHz, and also mentioned that this 8GHz is very easy, which means that after the official launch , will definitely see numbers beyond 8GHz.

(Image credit: Wccftech)

Foreign overclockers have used liquid nitrogen to overclock the i9-13900K engineering version to 8GHz

According to a report by foreign media Wccftech, they have obtained the overclocking results of the i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU from overclockers. This is overclocked on an unpublished Z790 motherboard, so there is no way to say which brand, not sure it is High-end motherboard. Overclockers mentioned that they easily clocked the i9-13900K to 8GHz using LN2 liquid nitrogen and 1.792v:



Later, it was added that 8GHz can only be said to be the basic overclocking of the i9-13900K. After the official launch of Raptor Lake, you will definitely see a higher overclocking clock. This also means that the physique of Raptor Lake looks quite good.

The figure of 8GHz has not been seen on Intel processors for a long time. At present, the top 4 in the ranking are AMD, and the first is AMD’s FX-8370, which has reached an ultra-high clock of 8.72GHz. The highest Celeron D 352 in Intel is 8.54GHz and ranks fourth. This one has been launched for a long time:



A few years ago, the i9-10900K was close to 8GHz (7.7GHz), and then it did not break through this clock, so this time the i9-13900K reached 8GHz just in the engineering version, which is quite exciting. .

The official spec sheet of the Raptor Lake series was also leaked a few days ago. The Core i9-13900K has 24 cores, 32 threads, 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, 36MB L3 cache and 32MB L2 cache, after overclocking The highest clock can reach 5.8GHz, the basic clock of P-Core is 3.0GHz, and the E-Core is 2.2GHz. The internal display is equipped with Intel UHD 770:



For the price, you can refer to this photo that was secretly photographed and shared in the previous conference in China. The Raptor Lake-S processor should be officially released on September 28, and pre-orders for the i9-13900K, i7-13700K and i5- are also open at the same time. The 13600K will have to wait until October 13th. The October 13th conference mentioned in the picture should refer to the “China local Raptor Lake-S processor conference”, and the Core i9/i7/i5 series launch time is expected to be at 9:00 pm on October 20th:

