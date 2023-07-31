Home » Foreign Users Report Windows 10 and Windows 11 ‘Update and Shutdown’ Bug
Foreign Users Report Issue with “Update and Shutdown” option in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Many foreign users have raised complaints about the functionality of the “Update and Shutdown” option in Microsoft’s Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems. Instead of shutting down the computer, pressing this option causes the system to restart. An unnamed Microsoft engineer has also shed light on the potential reasons behind this issue.

Numerous netizens took to the Reddit forum to express their frustration about Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems not shutting down when selecting the “Update and Shutdown” button. Instead, the devices restart, causing inconvenience and leaving the computer running all night. One user exclaimed, “If we’re going to restart anyway, why do we even have the ‘update and close’ option? I expected it to restart a few times and then shut down.”

Furthermore, a Facebook forum user pointed out the inconvenience of wasted power due to this bug. Reports indicate that these issues are specifically occurring in Windows 10 KB5028166 and Windows 11 KB5028185 systems.

According to a Microsoft engineer, who chose to remain anonymous, there are several potential reasons behind this bug. One possibility is that the “Quick Start” function in Windows is encountering an error, resulting in the system restarting instead of shutting down. Another reason may be that the system has pending updates that have not been properly installed, requiring a restart for the installation to continue. It remains uncertain whether Microsoft will address and resolve this bug in future versions of the operating systems.

This glitch in the “Update and Shutdown” feature has garnered attention from foreign users who are hoping for a timely resolution. Until then, users are advised to be cautious when utilizing this functionality to avoid unexpected restarts and wasted power.

