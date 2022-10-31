When it comes to playing games with ultra-high resolution, many people think of only 4K and 8K. Nowadays, consumer monitors can support this resolution at most. With the performance of RTX 4090, another great leap forward is made, not only 8K, Even running to 13K resolution is no problem. Recently, a YouTuber abroad has successfully used this card to play Genshin Impact games with 13K resolution, and the picture is super smooth.

Foreign YouTuber uses RTX 4090 to run Genshin Impact game at “13K resolution”, the picture is super smooth

Recently, the foreign YouTube channel Golden Reviewer uploaded an RTX 4090 graphics card to run Genshin Impact games at 13K resolution settings. Some readers may not know what the 13K resolution number is. Below is a screenshot of the video, you can see The resolution setting in Genshin Impact reaches 13760×5760, which is the first time I have seen such exaggerated numbers:



The computer hardware specifications of Golden Reviewer are as follows:

Processor: i7-10700KF

Motherboard: Asus Prime Z490-P

Memory: 64GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200

Graphics Card: MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G

Hard Drive: Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB

There is real-time information on FPS and other hardware displayed in the upper left corner. Even with such a high resolution, the RTX 4090 can still provide 30FPS Genshin Impact game process. Golden Reviewer said that he set the picture quality to the highest possible level without destroying the video and game content. However, this game does not support DLSS, which is a bit of a pity. If you can, you should be able to get higher performance:



He also enlarged the picture to 500% to show everyone how exaggerated the picture quality is:



In addition, the Genshin Impact game provides a screenshot function, which will be directly stored in the computer. After he takes a screenshot, the picture pixel is about 80MP, and the single picture file also reaches 86MB:



In the film, Golden Reviewer also showed zoomed-in pictures many times. The picture quality is really exaggerated. No matter how close you are, you can still see it clearly:



Full video:

Some netizens also asked him on Twitter if he has a 13K resolution screen? Golden Reviewer says he did it with DSR technology:

I used DSR — Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) October 29, 2022

In fact, this is not the first time Golden Reviewer has tried to use RTX 4090 to play Genshin with ultra-high resolution. Up to 60, the picture is smoother:

It can be seen that the performance of RTX 4090 is really strong enough, it is really hard to imagine what the future RTX 50 series will become, and the improvement from RTX 30 to RTX 40 is not small. If RTX 50 is similar, it will not reach 26K resolution The original god of degrees is all right.

The only thing to accept is that the power consumption and the size of the graphics card will also be terrifying.