Recently, a foreign Youtuber named Hugh Jeffreys released a video of an iPhone 14 Pro Max repair. Apple’s iPhone series has always been very difficult to repair. This time it was the latest one that was crushed and needed repairs. For the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the screen and back panel are not difficult to disassemble even though the front and back have been crushed.

After taking it apart, it can be seen that the internal parts are not obviously damaged, and only need to replace the screen, back panel and middle frame. What really makes maintenance difficult is the fixing method of the internal parts. In addition to using more common Android phones In addition to the screws, many screws of different specifications are also used, so that the internal parts need to be replaced frequently during the assembly and disassembly process. If the screws are accidentally mixed up or lost during disassembly, it will also cause trouble for subsequent assembly.

Although Hugh Jeffreys finally completed the replacement of the screen, backplane and middle frame, the repair cost is about half of the official repair price, but if you are a fruit fan, you should immediately think of the shortcomings of your own repair, that is, the iPhone Many functions will be disabled, which will cause some minor troubles in use. Of course, if you have no experience in repairing mobile phones, or do not have confidence in your own hands-on ability, you can still use official channels for repairs in such situations, which can save you a lot of money. less trouble!