FormaL doesn’t rule out return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Esports Star FormaL Contemplates Return to Call of Duty

Matthew “FormaL” Piper, a highly decorated esports professional, has left the door open for a potential return to the world of Call of Duty esports. Known for his dominance in both Halo and Call of Duty, FormaL recently hinted at the possibility of coming back to the CoD scene during a livestream.

Currently a member of OpTic Gaming’s Halo Infinite team, FormaL has achieved success as a multiple-time Halo champion and Major champion, as well as a multiple-time Call of Duty champion. Despite his retirement from Call of Duty, the esports star mentioned during the livestream that he is open to the idea of making a comeback.

“Will I retire from CoD? or. I guess you can never really say never. For me personally, it takes a lot of time. It takes a really good CoD, a really good team, it has to be in the right space, it has to have a lot of shit,” FormaL said.

The prospect of FormaL returning to the Call of Duty scene has sparked discussion among fans and the gaming community. Many are eager to see him back in action, while others believe that he should focus on his successful career in Halo esports.

As the esports world eagerly awaits FormaL’s decision, his potential return to Call of Duty would undoubtedly make waves and add an exciting dynamic to the competitive gaming landscape. Only time will tell whether FormaL will make his triumphant return to the CoD stage.

