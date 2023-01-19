Home Technology Former 343 Dev Criticizes Microsoft’s “Incompetent Leadership” – Halo Infinite – Gamereactor
Technology

Former 343 Dev Criticizes Microsoft’s “Incompetent Leadership” – Halo Infinite – Gamereactor

by admin
Former 343 Dev Criticizes Microsoft’s “Incompetent Leadership” – Halo Infinite – Gamereactor

Following news that Microsoft has laid off more than 10,000 employees, including some key developers from Starfield and Halo studio Bethesda and 343 Industries, former employees of the latter issued critical statements aimed at Microsoft.

Specifically, Patrick Wren, who spent eight years at 343 before moving to Respawn to work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, cited Microsoft’s “incompetent leadership“, saying that this will onlyPuts “tremendous pressure on those working hard to make Halo the best it can be”.

Tyler Owens is another former 343 developer who criticized Microsoft on Twitter. “As a Halo fan,”He said,“I’m really tired of Microsoft’s business practices and policies slowly killing the things I love.

Halo Infinite was met with heavy criticism upon release, with the developer taking a lot of flack for the state of the game.In recent months, however, Halo Infinite has done some good work, with Joseph Staton being touted as its lead character.“Savior”. However, even with such accolades, he isMicrosoft layoffswas fired.

See also  If we were all like Japanese football fans

You may also like

【Evaluation】vivo X90 Pro Out-of-the-Box Evaluation of Handy Camera...

Digital humans: how interaction changes at the time...

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot shows off some sweet...

Digital humans: how interaction changes at the time...

Sallo!, a new way to browse the news

The messy RPG style board game “Dokapo Kingdom...

Apple is the only Big Tech that hasn’t...

Apple is the only Big Tech that hasn’t...

Elisa Palazzi: «A global alliance to encourage girls...

Sallo!, a new way to browse the news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy