Following news that Microsoft has laid off more than 10,000 employees, including some key developers from Starfield and Halo studio Bethesda and 343 Industries, former employees of the latter issued critical statements aimed at Microsoft.

Specifically, Patrick Wren, who spent eight years at 343 before moving to Respawn to work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, cited Microsoft’s “incompetent leadership“, saying that this will onlyPuts “tremendous pressure on those working hard to make Halo the best it can be”.

Tyler Owens is another former 343 developer who criticized Microsoft on Twitter. “As a Halo fan,”He said,“I’m really tired of Microsoft’s business practices and policies slowly killing the things I love.

Halo Infinite was met with heavy criticism upon release, with the developer taking a lot of flack for the state of the game.In recent months, however, Halo Infinite has done some good work, with Joseph Staton being touted as its lead character.“Savior”. However, even with such accolades, he isMicrosoft layoffswas fired.