Former Apple Executives Launch AI-Powered Pin for a Screenless Future

Humane, a company founded by former Apple executives, has unveiled a new pin with artificial intelligence that is designed to be a personal assistant, effectively merging technology and fashion. The pin, which can be worn on the lapel and easily attached to clothing magnetically, is powered by AI and revolutionizes the way people interact with their devices.

Despite not featuring a traditional smartphone screen, the pin is able to project text, which the user can see on their palm when they place it in front of the device. Priced at $699, the pin also requires a monthly subscription of $24.

The creators of the pin, Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, have ambitious goals for the product, aiming for it to become a personal assistant that can perform a wide range of tasks, from making calls, sending messages, and taking photos and videos, to translating conversations instantly and answering questions using AI. It features a built-in speaker, referred to as a “personal speaker,” and can connect to Bluetooth headphones.

The pin’s built-in camera can identify objects and provide contextual information, such as calorie estimates for food items. A unique feature of the pin is its “trust light,” which turns on when the camera or microphone is activated, signaling to those around the user that the device is listening or recording.

One distinctive aspect of Humane’s pin is its self-sufficiency. Unlike other similar products, it does not need to be connected to a smartphone, as it can function independently. However, it includes an extra monthly payment for a phone number and mobile data through T-Mobile.

The pin, which measures 47.50 millimeters long and 44.50 millimeters wide, comes with a charger and two battery boosters, providing enough power for an entire day’s use. Additionally, users will have access to cloud storage for photos.

Humane’s pin represents a significant step toward creating a world without screens, offering a new way to interact with AI-powered technology. The company aims to revolutionize the way people operate their devices and access information.

