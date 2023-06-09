Home » Former CS:GO pro unhappy with Counter-Strike 2
Former CS:GO pro unhappy with Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most anticipated shooters of the year, but even with the massive amount of hype surrounding it, those who managed to experience the game weren’t always satisfied with it.

Enter former CS:GO pro Jacob “Pimp” Winneche, who has some big complaints about shooters. For the most part, his questions revolved around one aspect of gameplay, and that was its movement.he described it as“clumsy”and“slow”,and saidIt was “horrible at best”. .

He also doesn’t like squatting, saying standing up from squats makes him feel as if he has gained 130kg. In addition to mobility issues, Winneche also has an issue with input lag, which comes into play when he streams.

We’re assuming we’ll have to wait and see if these changes are as bad as Winneche did when Counter-Strike 2 hit the mass audience.

