Mihayou has recruited senior employees from international business.

According to recent LinkedIn information, Jim Yang, the former head and general manager of Supercell’s global studio, joined Mihayou in September as the president of the HoYoverse brand, responsible for international business.

（Source：LinkedIn）

According to other public information on LinkedIn: As the head and general manager of the global studio, Jim Yang participated in the establishment of the Supercell Shanghai studio. Before joining Supercell, he worked at Riot Games and Tencent successively, responsible for strategy, investment, joint development and product management.

According to foreign media mobileonlyx, Jim Yang has always been very interested in helping international teams enter the Asian market and planning market strategies.

Yang’s personal news on the 14th confirmed that he had joined Mihayou. He said, “HoYoverse has always been at the forefront of providing global players with a forward-looking and immersive entertainment experience.” Team and administration work together.

