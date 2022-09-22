Another veteran of the host industry joined Tencent. Recently, Shawn Layden, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) USA, announced on LinkedIn that he has joined Tencent as a strategic advisor.

“I’m very happy to tell you that I have joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor,” Layden said. “I hope to support and assist the Tencent team in my new role. My main career experience has come from this field. Tencent is investing in areas that I know well. .The game industry, the interactive entertainment field, we are all at a decisive stage. The road before me has many possibilities, but only a small part is compatible, far-reaching, and sustainable at the same time. Thanks to Tencent Given the opportunity, I am excited to continue the journey of discovery.”

Layden has worked at PlayStation for more than 20 years and has held senior positions in several key departments: from 1996 to 2019 as a producer in the international software development department. From 1999 to 2007, he served as Vice President of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. From 2007 to 2010, he served as the president of Sony Computer Entertainment in Japan.

Layden also served as COO of SIE USA from 2010 to 2014, and as CEO and President from 2014 to 2016.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Game Grape; source of the first image: Flickr/Collision Conf CC BY 2.0)

Further reading: