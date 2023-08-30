Former Sony VP Joins Xbox Team in Japan to Boost Partnerships and Game Selection

Former Sony executive joins Xbox team in Japan to boost game selection

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been vocal about his plans to expand the presence of Xbox in Japan by acquiring more Japanese developers. Despite the console’s growing collection of major Japanese titles in recent years, Microsoft’s gaming platform still has a long way to go to compete with its rivals in the Japanese market. However, a new addition to the Xbox team might just be the catalyst needed to change the game.

Kato Menai, the former vice president of mobile at Sony Interactive Entertainment, has recently joined the Xbox team in Japan. With eight years of experience at Sony, Menai brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role as director of partnerships in Japan. In a LinkedIn post, Menai expressed her excitement about this new opportunity and her responsibility for leading partnerships with Xbox Japan publishers.

“I hope to see many of you at TGS,” Menai added, referring to her presence at the Tokyo Game Show later this month. Her appearance at such a significant gaming event suggests that she will not only be a vital figure in the Xbox team but also a representative of the Xbox brand in Japan.

The gaming community has high hopes for Menai’s involvement, especially regarding the expansion of Xbox’s game library. By leveraging her experience and networks within the industry, Menai’s work is expected to bring more Japanese-developed games to the Xbox platform. This move could potentially bridge the gap between Xbox and its competitors in Japan and attract a larger audience to the console.

With Menai stepping into this crucial role, the Xbox team and fans are optimistic about the future of Xbox in Japan. Her appointment showcases the commitment of Xbox to strengthen its foothold in the Japanese gaming market. The team at Xbox wishes Menai the best of luck in her endeavors, and gamers eagerly await the fruits of her partnership initiatives.

