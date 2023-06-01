Home » Former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with several former CD Projekt RED developers to establish a new game studio “Blank.” – mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
Mateusz Kanik, who previously served as the game director of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, announced the establishment of a new game studio “Blank.”

Mateusz Kanik has joined CD Projekt RED since 2006 and has been in office for 15 years. He has taken over the development of works such as “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”.

The announcement of the establishment of a new game studio “Blank.” was jointly established with a number of former CD Projekt RED developers, including Jedrzej Mroz, Marcin Jefimow, and Mikolaj Marchewka.

In an earlier announcement, Mateusz Kanik revealed that he is currently working on creating a game with a doomsday theme, and that it will be produced with a team of 10 people. It is expected to expand to 60 people in the future, so it is currently recruiting talents. .

