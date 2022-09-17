“We build a storytelling of the auto event that is the sum of moving images, audio and now also data: a global story, distributed through the rights holders in every nation, which is constantly evolving and enriching itself with information, also thanks to the feedback from broadcasters, commentators and fans themselves ”. As he speaks, Pete Samara he looks like he’s having a lot of fun: the director of Innovation and Digital technology for Formula 1 welcomed us in a soundproofed room at the F1 Broadcast Center, beating and technological heart of every television broadcast which tells the main category of car competition to 500 million spectators around the world.

Outside, on the racetrack of Monzathe 2022 Italian Grand Prix was staged, which will see Max win Verstappen on Red Bull in front of Charles’s Ferrari Leclerc (with some controversy due to the presence of the safety car on the track).

In Formula 1 of 2022, the performance of the cars and that of the drivers produce a huge amount of data: Over 300 sensors generate 1.1 million telemetry data points every second, which are transmitted to the pits in real time. A mountain of parameters which, properly elaborated, generate the insights with which teams monitor and manage every aspect of performanceto understand how to improve performance by overcoming the limits.

This is just the beginning: while most of the telemetry data remains a well-protected secret within each team, all competing teams must make the same small but valuable set of information available to the Broadcast Center. collected and processed in the Amazon Web Services cloud. The purpose is twofold: on the one hand, to generate that fascinating information on the performance of cars and drivers that is superimposed in graphics on the video stream, for example showing the forces applied to the driver by accelerating or braking exactly as he is undergoing them. Again: telling the aerodynamic performance of the tires or the engine, as well as the dynamics and optimization of the vehicle. On the other hand, the in-depth analysis of the progress of each tender allows you to understand which interventions on the cars and even on the tracks they could make every GP more competitive, full of twists and even safer.

“We collect information from cars – added Samara – we feed it to the AWS cloud with its machine learning platform, which returns information organized so as to be conveyed on the television broadcast in real time, enriching the experience. It is about increasing the story we tell on TV and beyond, given that we have additional channels such as F1.com and the ability to customize the information feed according to the platform on which it is viewed ”.

The collaboration between F1 and AWS started 5 years agowith the aim of improving the ability to entertain of an already beloved sport: “The cars of 2022 were designed making sure they provide a valid service, that is, maximum enjoyment, to the main customer of Formula 1, who are the fans” . Rob Smedleychief technical engineer in the engineering and performance analysis department of F1, explained to us how, starting from the analysis of the data collected in the past, it was understood that the aerodynamics of the cars made overtaking more difficult, and changes were proposed to allow pilots to compete more closely in 2022: “We collected a set of data in real time – he told us – and we used and processed them with the AWS cloud to accelerate ricerca in computational fluid dynamicsa simulation environment that is practically a virtual wind tunnel, where we understood how the aerodynamics of the rear of the car negatively influenced the front of the following car, effectively compromising its stability, hindering drivers in overtaking and reducing the spectacle of the races “.

The next step was to propose to the FIA, which organizes and regulates Formula 1, a series of improvements to the aerodynamics of the single-seaters. Changes that appear to have been a complete success: “The data shows that we are heading in the right direction – confirmed Smedley – The next step will be to use machine learning more and more to understand what direction car design can take in the future. We have enough historical data to train algorithms using reinforced learning ”. At the same time, AI will be used more and more for analyze online sentimentthat is, to understand if and how much the choices really like the fans, as well as to understand what they really want.

After all, the future is bright: Formula 1 is the sport that grows the most globally, with an increasingly young and diverse fan base. However, the latter also poses challenges: “For our new fans, television is not relevant, because they don’t look at it – Smedley revealed to us – young people have little time, they want the same immersive experience of a two-hour grand prix, but they want it in 5 minutes. Data turned into information educates them about sports, but the next step is to enhance the immersive experience, find a way to put the kids in the cars and let them experimentwith a new experience similar to videogames ”.