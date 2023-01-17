RTX 4080 is much stronger than RX 6800 XT, but in the 4K ultimate configuration, the two are placed at the same level. We all know Forspoken is an AMD-optimized game, but even that doesn’t allow the 6800 XT to replace the RTX 4080.

In addition, the CPU requirements of this work are also very high. If you want to play in the ultimate 4K configuration, developer Luminous Productions (the development team behind FF15) recommends one of the most powerful CPUs on the market: i7 12700.

However, Forspoken is also very RAM demanding. After “Return of Death” and “Inheritance of Hogwarts” announced the PC configuration, it can now be said with certainty that 16GB will be the minimum configuration for playing games in the future. If you want to play with ultra-high resolution, you must be 32GB.

In addition, creative producer Raio Mitsuno also said that the PS5 trial version of “Forspoken” will launch the following updates later today:

Added controller button modification function

Locked enemies will stay locked longer when moving off screen

Some subtitles are adjusted

Fixed various technical issues

“Forspoken” will be released on January 24, landing on PC and PS5.