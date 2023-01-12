Forspoken’s release date is getting closer, and the game’s developer, Luminous Productions, is gearing up for the event, with an official broadcast on January 17.

The broadcast will take place at 11am GMT or 12pm CET and will be hosted by producer Akio Ohfuki, co-director Takeshi Tareda and creative producer Raio Mitsuno. In addition to these lead developers, we’ll also get some gameplay from Forspoken.

In addition, the PC version released on the 17th will also have some details. Since the minimum hardware specs to run Forspoked haven’t been announced yet, hopefully we’ll have some news by next week.

As far as PC details we know, we can say that the game will feature ray tracing and will support Microsoft’s DirectStorage. Hopefully we’ll get some solid details on the title soon, otherwise PC gamers will feel left in the dark ahead of launch.

Thanks, Game Bolt