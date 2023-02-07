Listen to the audio version of the article

Forspoken by Luminous Productions published by Square Enix was born after a very troubled birth, with errors in communication and accelerations in development. It was a title marked, cursed, starting from the plot and the genre. We are talking about an open world action RPG that follows the journey of Frey, a young down-on-his-luck and desperate New Yorker who is transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia. To get home she will have to resort to a cute bracelet that gives her magical powers. Conclusion? She, Frey, doesn’t let herself be loved, Athia appears a beautiful but empty world and the story never takes off. The gameplay works though. Casting magic has never been so much fun.

What we liked.

It’s a role-playing game, the fights are spectacular and the parkour is that of the first Assassin’s Creed where you could go anywhere and do what you wanted without any kind of constraint, even logical. In short, Frey jumps and casts magic like there was no tomorrow. The numerous spells that can be accessed are divided into Attack spells and Support spells. You choose them through a wheel that slows down time when you open it. Nothing really groundbreaking but when you start to be powerful unleashing your power is really fun and fulfilling. Then promoted the combat system that alone keeps the game up.

What we didn’t like.

You get the feeling that something went wrong with the development. Whether the teams didn’t talk too much or the production at some point decided to speed things up. To be more explicit, the dialogues are elementary, the story reserves very few and obvious twists, and the game world, however suggestive, appears a little too bare. It seems like a game born old that didn’t believe in itself too much. And it’s a shame because the elements to do well were all there. As a debut for Luminous Productions it’s not the best.