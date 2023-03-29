Square Enix invested a lot of time and money in Forspoken, hoping to make it the publisher’s next mega-franchise, but technical issues and Magnus were far from the only ones who thought it would be fine without them at best. The Ones are just two reasons why sales have been lackluster, and many people seem to have forgotten about the game. That doesn’t mean the Japanese publisher wants to break promises about future content.

The press release notes that Forspoken’s In Tanta We Trust expansion will launch on May 26 (or May 23 if you own the Digital Deluxe Edition). It’s a prequel, taking place 25 years before the main game, and bringing Frey back to the legendary battle known as “Cleaning Redig”. That doesn’t mean we’ll be battling the same old foes, as this expansion pack includes more of the story, new magical abilities and “magically-enhanced parkour skills honed” while traveling with Tanta Cinta.

Does that sound like enough reason for you to go back or extend your time at Forspoken?