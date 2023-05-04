Forta, the new headset for PS5 launched by Trust …

Building on the success of Forza headphones that have been the best-selling since 2020 with 4-star reviews, the Force are now a new and exciting addition headset to the portfolio of Trust Gaming.

Forta, the new and stylish headset: technical characteristics

Designed specifically to work with PS5 consoles, the headset stylishly complements gamers’ consoles as it comes in black and white. Not only that, they feature unique features that ensure users have the best gaming experience.

Thanks to the ecological design because it is made with recycled plastic materials, the cuffie gaming GXT 498 Forta allow players to play with peace of mind, while respecting the environment. THE powerful 50mm drivers and 3D audio guarantee complete immersion in the game.

The on-ear volume control, the audio of the detachable microphone with noise reduction ensures clear and crisp communication with teammates. While the padded headband, the mobile ear cups and the soft over-ear cushions resistant offer hours of play in total comfort.

The new headset has been designed not only to improve gaming, but also to improve ease of use. In fact, users will be able to take advantage of a simple plug-and-play functionality to start playing as soon as they are ready, thanks to the compatibility of Forta with consoles PS5, PS4 console and with PC. Il 1.2m cable it will also allow players to dive into the match from anywhere in the room.

Strength, colors and price of the Trust headset

Trust’s new Forta headset is available both in the white and black version at the recommended price of €49.99.

Trust, what is it

Trust International B.V. was founded in 1983 and is the single brand for digital lifestyle accessories. Trust is a global company with a mission to make everyday life easier with smart solutions. Now and in the future, Trust wants to be a thriving, key company with a focus on sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

The large assortment for the channels B2C to B2B includes quality products at an affordable price. To meet every need at home, in the office and on the road. With Trust Home & Office, Trust Mobile, Trust Smart Home and Trust Gaming, the company has everything for your laptop, gaming device, tablet, desktop, smartphone and TV. Thanks to local sales teamTrust products are available in 50 countries: from local retailers to major appliance stores, department stores, hypermarkets and online.