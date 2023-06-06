Fortinet: cybercrime becomes “as-a-service”

2022 was the worst year ever for cybercurity: with 2,489 serious accidents globally and a recorded annual growth of 21%.

Italy has sadly played a leading role: during the year, 7.6% of global attacks were in fact successful in our country (compared to 3.4% in 2021). Out of 530 billion threats worldwide, over 3 billion occurred in Italy.

In this context it is necessary increase the level of attention and awareness of potential cyber risks related to the inevitable and indeed desirable digital transformation process which will increasingly involve not only the Italian critical infrastructures but all companies of all sizes and sectors.

This in a nutshell the gist of the intervention Massimo Palermocountry manager of Fortinet, during the Security day of the company that deals with solutions for cybersecurity.

The numbers prove that the situation in Italy is not rosy: the attacks that were successful last year (that is, a small part of those attempted and detected) are grew +169%.

“If the ‘attack surface’ has increased, due to the growth of digitalisation, cybercrime is also changing its face, truly becoming ‘as-a-service’: skills are put up for sale on the Dark Web, thus making the possibility available to all launch the attacks” continues Palermo.





Massimo Palermo, Country Manager Fortinet Italia

2022 was the year of ransomware (67% of companies disclosed having experienced at least one attack of this type).

The biggest criticism? The human factor: 80% of breaches are due to clumsy, inattentive or insufficiently trained users. “The most used password in 2022 was, again!, 123456” comments Palermo disconsolately. Having said this, however, the country manager underlined that the problem does not lie so much in the lack of user skills, as in the fact that the entire ecosystem is not designed to handle human error.

A strong push is therefore needed, rather than improving users’ skills, above all to create a “culture” of safety.