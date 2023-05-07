Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy: Vulnerability allows code execution

There is a current IT security warning for Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy on 05/04/2023. The hardware appliance operating system and the products Fortinet FortiProxy and Fortinet FortiOS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fortiguard PSIRT Advisories – FG-IR-22-475 (Stand: 03.05.2023).

Security Advisory for Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

FortiOS is a hardened operating system for FortiGate platforms. FortiProxy is a web proxy solution.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Fortinet FortiOS and Fortinet FortiProxy to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-22640 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Hardware Appliance

Products

Fortinet FortiProxy < 7.0.8 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortiproxy)

Fortinet FortiProxy < 7.2.2 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortiproxy)

Fortinet FortiOS < 7.2.4 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortios)

Fortinet FortiOS < 6.4.12 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortios)

Fortinet FortiOS < 7.4.0 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortios)

Fortinet FortiOS < 7.0.11 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortios)

Fortinet FortiOS < 6.2.14 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortios)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fortiguard PSIRT Advisories – FG-IR-22-475 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-22-475

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT Security Advisory for Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/04/2023 – Initial version

05/05/2023 – Reference(s) added: FG-IR-22-475

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de